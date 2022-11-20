Donald Trump is back on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is unbanned after Elon Musk purchased the social media platform, and the reactions have been strong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Adam Nemser/PHOTOlink.net

Donald Trump is back on Twitter after a nearly two-year ban from the platform.

The 45th president of the United States of America had his Twitter account reinstated today, and unsurprisingly, this moment caused strong reactions. While some reactions were positive and others were negative, users seemed quite passionate about the reinstatement.

Although Donald has not yet Tweeted, some followers are waiting to see if he will return to the platform where he embodied the phrase “Twitter fingers.”

Elon Musk recently bought the platform for $44 billion, and he previously said he was a proponent of free speech. Elon’s definition of free speech does not extend to the domain of parody accounts if Kathy Griffin is any indication. However, Elon did say he would unban Donald, and he made good on that promise.

This decision was notable because of the after-effects that Donald’s ban had across social media.

Donald was arguably the biggest name to get banned from social media for allegedly Tweeting misinformation.

After Donald’s ban, there was a noticeable uptake in content moderation across Big Tech, with many people receiving bans for Tweeting alternative viewpoints.

Donald Trump said he wouldn’t return to Twitter if Elon reversed ban

But for now, Donald began a social media platform of his own called Truth Social which he has used since his Twitter ban.

When Elon’s Twitter acquisition rumors began to swirl in April, speculators wondered if Elon would unban Donald. Elon answered this question affirmatively, but for Donald, it was too little, too late.

Donald spoke with CNBC about the possibility of a Twitter return. He answered the question of a Twitter return directly, saying, “No, I won’t be going back on Twitter.”

Then, Donald took the time to tout his latest venture, Truth Social. He continued, “I will be on Truth Social within the week. It’s on schedule.”

Next, Donald sang words of praise for Elon.

Donald gushed, “I like Elon Musk. I like him a lot. He’s an excellent individual.”

However, Donald expressed disappointment in his treatment by Twitter, which he deemed as unfair. He opined, “We did a lot for Twitter when I was in the White House. I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won’t be going back on Twitter.”

Fans react to Donald Trump’s Twitter ban reversal

Donald Trump has been a divisive person for years, so it was no surprise when the reactions to Donald’s Twitter reinstatement mirrored the fervor of his detractors and fans.

“HE’S BACK” trended on Twitter, a reference to Donald’s ban reversal.

One passionate Donald fan posted a meme, likening Donald to Batman in The Dark Knight Rises.

The dark knight rises



He’s back pic.twitter.com/a6BcmXY0GV — Andante (@HostosOnVinyl) November 20, 2022

However, another Twitter user threatened to leave the country and move to Tanzania should Donald’s account be reinstated.

At the time of this report, there was no word on whether the user made good on that claim.

Stay tuned to Monsters and Critics to see if Donald Trump does return to Twitter, or stay true to his word of staying off the platform forever.