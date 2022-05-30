Dominic Fike dispels Hunter Schafer breakup rumors

Dominic Fike gushed over Hunter Schafer in a recent interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Breakup rumors are running rampant regarding Hunter Schafer’s relationship with Dominic Fike as the two seem to be spending more and more time apart. The 3 Nights singer fueled rumors when he was spotted in LA with a couple of other women with no sign of Hunter Schafer.

Some fans noticed that while Dominic still follows Hunter on Instagram, it doesn’t look like Hunter follows him back. However, the two have generally been very private about their relationship, only sharing glimpses of it in Instagram Story posts and quick comments.

Fortunately for fans of the relationship, it looks like the Euphoria stars are still euphoric with each other as they make their relationship work around their busy professional lives. Their debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party wasn’t all for nothing after all.

Dominic Fike is ‘very much in love’ with Hunter Schafer

Dominic recently spoke to GQ for the June/July 2022 issue where he confirmed his feelings for Hunter. Page Six reported his comments regarding their relationship and just how quickly things happened between the two.

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” he began.

“Some people fall in love, like, f***ing months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.” And as far as Dominic is concerned, that attraction isn’t fading, it only seems to be growing.

Dominic revealed that he is still “very much in love” with Hunter despite their differing schedules and careers. Reportedly, Dominic tries to visit Hunter as much as possible to spend as much time together as they can around their schedules.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When he can’t see his girlfriend, Dominic noted that he will seek out Hunter’s ads in shop windows in New York.

He confessed that he went to the Prada shop in Soho eight times within only a few days, but not just to buy clothes. He was able to see Hunter’s face in the ads displayed in the windows of the luxury shop.

“That’s the best part,” he revealed.

Timeline of Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer’s relationship

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer first met to film Euphoria Season 2. Hunter and Zendaya were initially unsure about adding Dominic’s character Elliot into the mix, but Dominic was excited about the role.

In January, Hunter and Dominic were spotted holding hands after dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Not too long after, in February, Dominic shared a photo of them on his Instagram Story.

The photo basically confirmed for fans that they were together as the couple was seen sharing a kiss while celebrating their birthdays.

Neither had publicly commented on their relationship before now, despite their red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party.