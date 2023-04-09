Music legend Dolly Parton is ready to ring in the Easter weekend as she proved so with a fun Easter-themed throwback on social media.

The iconic blonde is no stranger to fun photo shoots and has managed to build an entire empire just by being herself.

Of course, longtime Dolly fans are also going to be familiar with her big heart and charitable endeavors.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Dolly received a whopping $100 million from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that was slated to go to the charity of her choosing.

At the time, Dolly shared she would “do [her] best” to ensure that money went to a good cause.

And as she continues to wow in both her musical and philanthropic endeavors, Dolly still manages to keep her sense of humor high, and what better way to bring a smile to her followers’ faces than with a fun Easter bunny throwback?

Dolly Parton strikes a matching bunny pose with an Easter throwback

Over on her Instagram, Dolly shared a three-part carousel post capturing the fun nature of her attitude towards the Easter holiday.

In the cheeky stroll down memory lane, Dolly posed in the iconic Playboy bunny attire as she struck a pose next to an Easter bunny mascot.

The Easter bunny mascot was decked out in a suit jacket and black bowtie, while Ms. Dolly herself sported the strapless, black bodysuit and tights that featured a fun polka dot detailing.

Dolly shared an open-mouth grin with the camera while she kicked up one leg to show off her fuzzy pink heels.

And naturally, Dolly’s hair was as big as her personality as blonde curls made their way around her head. She completed the look with a white bow tie and a pair of black bunny ears.

In the following shots, Dolly took the opportunity to plug some merch that’s available at her official merch website.

“Hopping into the holiday weekend like…” the post was captioned.

Dolly announces the release of her new book Behind The Seams

It doesn’t look like Dolly has any intention of slowing down any time soon, and she recently announced a new book release to add to her impressive resume.

In a separate Instagram share, Dolly uploaded the exciting news that her newest book, Behind The Seams, is now available for pre-order.

According to the post’s caption, the new book will allow Dolly’s followers to take a look behind the curtain and relive some of her most iconic fashion moments.

“It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look,” her message read, in part.

Dolly’s Behind The Seams book will be available for purchase on October 17, 2023.