Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus team up again to announce an exciting New Year’s Eve party for fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire/Admedia

Miley Cyrus has plans to return to the screens of fans for New Year’s Eve, but she won’t have to go it alone thanks to Dolly Parton.

In case fans didn’t know, Dolly was named Miley’s godmother, so they have shared a very close relationship beyond that of two co-workers.

The singers each took to their social media pages to announce a co-hosted New Year’s Eve countdown that will become a family affair.

The event, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, is a celebration that includes highlights from the past year and excitement for the year ahead.

The Hannah Montana alum hosted New Year’s Eve before, including last year, when she allegedly got close to her co-host Pete Davidson. Miley was one of the well-known performers, with Saweetie and Anitta also entertaining the masses for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This year, fans could expect more of the same if Miley and Dolly’s announcement was any indication.

Miley and Dolly shared the big news on Instagram yesterday, where fans showered them with likes and comments.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus announce New Year’s Eve event

The clip started with Miley and Dolly seated at a table dressed to the nines. Dolly rocked an off-the-shoulder gold gown with long sleeves and cold shoulders. Her low-cut dress highlighted her famous curves, and she sported soft-glam makeup.

Meanwhile, Miley wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and gold clasps. The two looked ready for the big event with celebratory flutes of champagne on the table in front of them.

Miley explained that New Year’s was all about getting glamorous and dressing your best. Dolly agreed and added that she and Miley did that every day.

As Miley shared in the exciting and festive clip, the New Year’s Eve special would take place in sunny Miami on December 31 and will broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Dolly Parton’s New Year’s diet

Dolly Parton’s diet was one of the celebrity diets chronicled in I’ll Have What She’s Having by author Rebecca Harrington. Other diets in the book included Jackie Kennedy’s baked potato with caviar and Victoria Beckham’s five handfuls of food diet.

Dolly’s self-titled diet reportedly consisted of cabbage soup in an effort to shed the pounds, especially before the new year.

Dolly said that she read the book and tried some of the wacky food plans for herself.

The songstress told Vanity Fair in 2015, “I tried every diet in the book. I tried some that weren’t in the book.”

Then, Dolly added some of her signature humor, revealing, “I tried eating the book. It tasted better than most of the diets.”

At 76 years old, Dolly looks better than ever, with or without a cabbage soup diet.