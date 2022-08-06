Dolly Castro in bikini shows what’s ‘paying off’

Dolly Castro close up. Pic credit: @missdollycastro/Instagram

Nicaraguan bombshell Dolly Castro is showing off her muscle machine of a body in a skimpy bikini while enjoying the ocean.

The fitness model and clothing designer made sure fans saw her 23-inch waist and built arms and legs as she showcased her lean muscle and curves this weekend, posting for her 6.2 million Instagram followers and revealing what’s “paid off.”

Stunning the camera with a figure-flaunting snap, Dolly showcased her ripped physique while in a printed and plunging yellow bikini, going slightly halter in her two-piece and definitely drawing attention to her abs.

Gazing out to the side as she posed amid lapping waves, Dolly sizzled while ankle-deep in water, also placing one hand near her swim briefs.

Wearing heavy bronzer as she highlighted her cheekbones, the brunette also glammed up via a girly pink manicure, with a caption explaining a little more.

Dolly Castro poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @missdollycastro/Instagram

“Story time: We invested in some photography classes a few months ago and they’re paying off 😊 love these photos baby girl ❤️ moral of the story: invest in you, your knowledge & your better self,” she wrote.

Dolly Castro making it big on Instagram

Former law student Dolly was, back in 2015, deemed a “Kim Kardashian lookalike” by Irish Mirror – years later, it looks like the two have something in common, with the global pandemic seeing 41-year-old Kim pass the baby bar. The media outlet quoted Dolly as saying:

“I have earned fame and money thanks to God and social media. For me, it’s important that my followers know what I’m doing the whole time. I’m connected most of the time because I make 80 percent of my earnings thanks to social media. Since the beginning of my career, I have learned to be original, but never to show hunger for fame.”

Dolly Castro lands 1st Phorn ambassador status

The muscles are paying off. Dolly now fronts vitamin and supplement brand, 1st Phorm.

“On beautiful days like this, I have to take my workout outside rather than in the gym,” she wrote yesterday.

“The one supplement you can always find in my bag is @1stphorm Glutamine. There are so many benefits to this amazing supplement like improving your gut health, preserving your lean muscle mass, strengthening your immune system, and my favorite not being so sore the next day after training so I can go again. I personally take 1-2 scoops in the morning and two scoops in my post workout with my protein shake,” she added.

Dolly’s Instagram is followed by 50-year-old fitness guru Brooke Burke.