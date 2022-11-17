Doja Cat is showing some skin in an unconventional ensemble which is par for the course with the talented musical artist. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat hasn’t run out of ways to reinvent herself or present fans with unexpected looks, and her latest social media post provided evidence for that assertion.

Doja treated her fans to another new makeup and wig look, which has become a regular occurrence for the rapper, especially since she shaved her head three months ago.

The Streets rapper has experimented with hair pieces and eyebrow art, like yesterday’s share featuring a mirror selfie.

She posted the single picture with her 24.8 million Instagram followers, many of whom rewarded her with 680K likes and counting.

Doja posed in front of a mirror with her iPhone in one hand and her other just beyond the view of the frame. She showed off her fresh manicure and beautifully-shaped acrylics in red with crystal embellishments.

Doja let the photo do the talking, opting for two simple emojis as the caption.

Doja Cat stuns in cutout outfit with a twist

Doja rocked a short wig with dark brown tresses and curled ends. The wig had very short bangs, which allowed viewers to see her eye makeup.

Doja’s bright red eye makeup was very dramatic as the shade extended beyond her eye region and down her cheeks. She didn’t wear the eyebrow art that she has often sported since removing her brows.

She did, however, don over-lined lips with a dark liner and light lip shade, which has been trending for a while.

Doja appeared to rock her version of a Monot cutout gown, with an off-the-shoulder look and a cutout beneath the bodice. She wore a thick silver industrial-style necklace with a red crystal pendant.

The simple selfie illustrated Doja’s ability to make art wherever she may be. Doja also showed her fashion creativity with volume one of her clothing line, It’s Giving.

Doja Cat’s It’s Giving clothing

Doja unveiled the first look at her clothing line, It’s Giving, with a paparazzi stroll in Calabasas in August. After the public photographs, Doja headed home where she posted a better look at her new garments.

The Vegas rapper wore her freshly shaved head, a crop top that said “Yes,” and a matching thong with the same phrase.

While the reaction from fans was largely mixed, that has never stopped Doja before from displaying her artistic prowess. She revealed to fans that orders would begin shipping at the end of September.

Fans can purchase a $25 thong, $40 gym shorts, or a $30 trucker hat created by Doja on the It’s Giving website.