Doja Cat shows skin as the talented musician enjoys Halloween in West Hollywood. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat took it to the streets for a sultry show-off featuring a little lingerie and a lot of skin.

The latest Doja appearance was slightly more than one week after her star-studded birthday bash, with guests like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in attendance.

Doja still had her birthday glow as she went out for a night on the town.

Although Doja wore sunglasses, the photos captured her quirky style and attitude. The cameras also captured Doja’s sparkle as she wore quite a bit of glitter on her face.

The Vegas rapper wore a sheer black lingerie one-piece showing her figure.

The see-through garment featured lace embroidery and revealed her skin underneath, including her navel piercing. Doja’s shaved head featured a blonde buzz-cut and matched her eyebrows, which were also bleached blonde. Doja sported black sunglasses with oval frames, although it was nighttime– the shades likely helped shield her eyes from the paparazzi’s camera flashes.

Doja Cat dazzles in black lingerie

The Streets rapper held the arm of a tattooed man in front of her, and he appeared to lead the way. The duo made their way out of an establishment when paparazzi snapped photos.

The center of the garment featured cutouts that were decorated with black bows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Doja paired the negligee with an oversized black leather jacket and a matching black purse. She also wore semi-sheer thigh-high tights, adding another layer to the look. She wore her signature acrylics in a light pink color.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Doja sported a chunky silver chain with a large cross pendant for accessories.

She wore multiple sets of earrings along with a cross that may have been part of her recently-launched line, It’s Giving.

Doja Cat’s Its Giving clothing

Doja’s style has been evolving along with her sound as a musician.

A line of merchandise seemed only natural for the artist, who has displayed unrivaled creativity.

In August, Doja did a paparazzi stroll for the first public photo since she shaved her head earlier in the month. Doja was decked out from head-to-toe in her own merchandise, which she later posted on Instagram. Doja revealed that her look, including chunky jewelry, would be available on her website for It’s Giving.

Doja’s new line offered thongs, socks, t-shirts, and jewelry. Fans started pre-ordering last month, and the first shipments were slated to begin on September 30.