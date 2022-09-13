Doja Cat stuns in skimpy bikinis with new blonde look

Doja Cat shows skin in a series of half-dressed shots as she rocks tiny bikinis for fashion. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat is entering the next era of her head-turning music career with a stunning shoot wearing multiple bikinis.

The newly bald beauty rocked a buzzed blonde haircut as she grew her hair and tried a new style.

Doja appeared in an epic photoshoot for CR Fashion Book, the creation of French editor Carine Roitfeld.

Doja was cutting-edge and innovative in the new photos shared on her Instagram today.

Many of Doja’s 24.4 million followers are accustomed to the Vegas’ rapper’s unique style, and she didn’t disappoint with her latest share.

She credited her team of hair and makeup artists and stylists in the caption.

Doja’s caption read, “@crfashionbook 📸 @tomknel #stylist @brettalannelson #hair @jstayready_ #makeup @jstayready_ Thank you @carineroitfeld , @vladimirrestoinroitfeld And @edouardrisselet.”

Doja Cat rocks diamond bikinis and blonde buzzcut

The first shot featured Doja with a blonde buzz cut and a pink strapless gown with a plunging neckline. She wore an opulent diamond necklace by Bulgari and matching dangling earrings. The pink dress featured matching opera gloves and fabric that hung from the bodice, offering a unique style.

Doja sported a pink fuzzy hat in the following picture as she wore a diamond bikini, previously seen on pop star Dua Lipa. She wore silver bangles on each wrist, which slithered up her arm like a snake. The intricate bracelets featured a timepiece, showing each item was fashionable and functional.

The third photo offered a zoomed-out view of Doja’s look, revealing a sizeable pink skirt with a dramatic slit in the center. Doja wore sky-high chunky platform white heels with the bikini and skirt combo.

Next, Doja wore Yeezy-like sunglasses and a neon green bikini. She paired the ensemble with an oversized white fur coat and matching green boy shorts worn over opaque black tights.

Doja Cat tries punk rock and avant-garde looks

A swipe right revealed Doja in a black leather look as she turned her back to the camera and showed her tiny waist with a pink rock Givenchy skirt and thigh-high leather heel boots. She lifted one hand in the air and made a fist for the punk-inspired ensemble.

Doja went racy in the next photo with head-to-toe black sheer fishnet and another set of chunky heels. She did a balancing act on a folding chair and stabilized herself with one hand on the ground and the other behind her in a Superman-esque pose.

Finally, Doja went avant-garde in a red garment that opened only at the top as she posed on a red carpet next to a simple black table. She wore red-framed sunglasses, which matched her futuristic outfit.