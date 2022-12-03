Doja Cat stuns for her recent Dazed photoshoot. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

All eyes were fixated on Doja Cat as she showcased her immaculate physique and quirky personality for a recent photoshoot.

The 27-year-old rapper recently shared an incredible array of photographs as she announced she would be featured in Dazed magazine for their new 2022 Winter Edition.

Doja expressed that the photographs were taken for The Beautiful Issue of Dazed as the shots reflected the title wonderfully.

Each photograph was beautifully executed by Doja as she styled in a different fit for each of the shots.

The photoshoot encapsulated the rapper’s personality perfectly as she got to express her fun, genuine individuality through her many striking poses and body language.

The Libra queen shared four stellar shots with her fans as they got to indulge in the aesthetically pleasing pictures before they were officially released by Dazed.

Doja Cat stuns in a variety of jaw-dropping fits

In the first slide, Doja unveiled her slender curves by wearing a completely sheer black dress.

The top of the dress was form-fitting while it then flared out at the hips and further draped out and away from her body.

She accessorized with a black and silver chunky bracelet and a black O-ring choker necklace.

She then added a pair of long, red flashy nails while she pulled her mouth to each side as she forced a Joker-like smile.

As she opened her mouth, she shared her black-painted teeth that featured a white cross in the middle of them.

In the second slide, the rapper posed on a silver chair while she layered up in some latex pieces.

She wore a deep red latex dress that had a black lace-trimmed design at the top.

To add to the latex look, she wore some black glossy gloves and a pair of black, over-the-knee latex stockings.

She finalized this fit with a pair of bright red heels which matched the floral arrangement that was added to her blazer.

In another slide, Doja sported a shaved pink head with matching pink eyebrows.

She wore a black and red bra that offered her much support while she paired it with a white leather top.

For the bottoms, she rocked a gorgeous leather maxi skirt that featured some large, oversized pockets.

Doja looked into the foreground while she absolutely slayed each of these looks.

Fans immediately flooded this post with an abundant amount of love as it secured over a million likes.

Doja Cat launches It’s Giving volume II collection

In another post, Doja announced the second launch of her It’s Giving collection.

The rapper launched the original collection back in the summer, which featured comfortable loungewear with the It’s Giving logo written on all the products.

This second launch, however, features a variety of new and improved Doja-inspired clothing and accessories that are listed at an affordable price.

Some of the new items include sweatpants and hoodies, dresses and socks, along with a cute little animal keychain.

It’s Giving products are now available and can be purchased exclusively online through the company’s website.