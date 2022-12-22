Singer Doja Cat pictured arriving at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Doja Cat switches up her hair again, going for a long platinum blonde hairdo. Earlier this year, the pop star went for a buzz cut and even took the clipper to her eyebrows.

The 27-year-old put her stunning physique in a black cutout bodysuit, contrasting her blonde hairdo for a stand-out fashion fit.

Doja paired the top with a long, black leather skirt that featured a reddish print above the knees.

The collar featured a faux fur aesthetic, and she accessorized with a ring, a matching choker silver necklace, and a longer body chain.

For glam, she decorated her shaved eyebrows and added dark red lipstick with a black outline, half-crease eyeshadow, and reddish under-eye blush.

She shared the series of selfies on Instagram with her 24.9 million followers, and the popular post snagged over 1.8 million likes.

The Say So hitmaker may be experimenting with a blonde wig, but she is still rocking her buzz cut.

She was recently pictured at the Meta headquarters wearing an oversized t-shirt and joggers.

In a cover story interview with Dazed magazine, she explained the decision to switch her look.

“I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do,” she said, continuing:

“There’s something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It’s new, and I love it.”

Doja Cat’s It’s Giving apparel has a new drop

Doja launched her apparel line earlier this year, It’s Giving, which offers limited-edition fashion, and she recently announced on Instagram that the label has another drop.

Some of the website’s offerings include a beanie, socks, a kitty keychain, a bumper sticker, and two hoodies and sweatpants.

The merch comes in various colors, such as pink, green and white, with prices ranging from $10 to $120.

Doja Cat opens up about her upbringing and misconceptions

In her Dazed interview, Doja addressed the perception surrounding her Blackness.

She told the publication she read that someone claimed she was never surrounded by Black people growing up, which she denied.

She called the rumor “unbelievably crazy” and said her mother, who is a white Jewish woman, was the “only real white influence” in her life.