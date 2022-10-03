Doja Cat stuns braless in a blazer for Paris Fashion Week’s Lanvin show

Doja Cat is making a huge impression at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Stars are showing up and showing out for Paris Fashion Week.

Doja Cat is known to be someone who dresses up in stunning outfits on a regular basis.

She certainly didn’t disappoint at the Lanvin Show with her fashion choices.

We’ve seen Doja go braless before, but this time she did it in a way that totally stands out thanks to her chosen accessories.

Her fresh hairstyle and hair color made the look stand out even more.

Doja’s Paris Fashion Week look is one that simply can’t be missed.

Doja Cat ditched her bra for Paris Fashion Week

Who needs a bra when you look as gorgeous as Doja Cat?

She attended the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer show, ready to slay.

Doja Cat it up the Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Doja’s black blazer fit her perfectly, dipping low enough to reveal her chest in a sexy and elegant way. The collar of the blazer provided a savvy and professional-looking vibe. Since the blazer was widely opened in front, it was certainly more flirty and fun than anything else.

She accessorized with a lovely crystal-covered brooch pinned to one side. Doja also wore a sparkling necklace with exquisitely matching earrings. The necklace was made with a dark-colored chain that ended with a diamond-encrusted charm.

The sunglasses she wore for the night hid her eyes in a fashionably mysterious manner. If her eyes were visible to fans, her eyeliner, lashes, and eyeshadow would have likely received tons of hype and positive feedback.

She went for a pale, pink lipstick color that looked totally natural and tasteful. Doja also switched things up by bleaching her hair and eyebrows for a super dramatic result.

Doja Cat is ready for spooky season

With Halloween right around the corner, it makes sense that Doja is posing in spooky season attire in her free time.

Right before Paris Fashion Week, she shared a picture on Instagram wearing a criss-cross bra with Jack-o-lantern faces printed on the front.

The pants she wore were made of a black, leather material that hugged her curves tightly. The area of the pants that covered her hips was decked out in silver gems sewn in a seductive pattern. The front of her pants also had a dangly zipper that matched the silver gem design.

Doja’s toned abs were super visible in the picture, showing off how in shape she really is.

She wasn’t wearing necklaces, bracelets, or rings, but she was wearing her belly button piercing. Doja’s bleached eyebrows and buzzed haircut left room for more attention to be aimed at her spooky season outfit.