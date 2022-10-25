Doja Cat celebrates her birthday with bright red hair and Liquid Death, surrounded by love. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Even though most people embrace life on their birthday, Doja Cat embraced something else– Liquid Death.

The Vegas rapper celebrated her 27th birthday in California, and in typical Doja style, the festivities were over-the-top.

Doja was captured by the paparazzi entering the party in a mask that looked like something out of Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut.

She later removed her mask to reveal an all-black ensemble that was remarkable.

Doja’s birthday dress consisted of a prominently placed feather boa, giving her the illusion of nudity.

However, subsequent photos showed that the Grammy winner was fully-dressed.

Once inside, Doja enjoyed a star-studded party with Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, all in attendance.

Doja Cat celebrates 27th birthday in style

Doja also unveiled new hair in a beautiful red shade. The latest hair change came two months after Doja shaved her head and eyebrows.

Doja’s black dress featured a plunging neckline dress and towering heels with black straps.

She wore a black satin choker with a crystal-embellished pendant, adding to the glam. Doja matched her thin brows to her newly auburn tresses, which were slicked back and straight.

She rocked smoky eye makeup and over-lined lips, looking gorgeous on her special day. Her eye makeup had shades of blue, adding a beautiful touch to her stunning look.

Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja posed for a photo holding a beverage, Liquid Death. Although the name may be considered frightening, Liquid Death’s wholesome drink contains mountain water. A special feature of Liquid Death is that it doesn’t possess the plastic that most water has.

Doja Cat gets inspirational and reveals birthday wishes

Doja spoke to PEOPLE and offered some inspiring words to her fans. The magazine asked Doja about her plans for the upcoming year, which included a new age and the release of her highly-anticipated clothing line, It’s Giving.

Doja began, “I want them to express themselves the way that they want to. I want them to never be afraid to take a risk when it comes to music or fashion or, you know, being creative.”

Of course, Doja has never been shy about expressing herself or being creative, and her music has reflected her sentiments.

She continued, “That’s just like everybody’s message in a way, but I really do believe that I want my fans to feel that way.”

Doja also said she wanted people to do “whatever makes them happy.”

Happy Birthday, Doja Cat!