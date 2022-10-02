Doja Cat shows off incredible figure in barely there dress and dramatic makeup

Doja Cat looks incredible in black cut-out dress while in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Doja Cat looks absolutely stunning with her eclectic wardrobe as she turns many heads at Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old rapper once again surprised her fans with yet another jaw-dropping look while she enjoyed her time in Paris.

Doja made quite the entrance as she showed up in another quirky but sexy piece wearing all black attire and completing her look by wearing a full face of makeup.

The rapper shared her numerous fashion statements with her 24.3 million followers as she continued to upload an array of photos to Instagram over the weekend.

The pictures have been given an abundance amount of love, as they have already received 600k likes and still counting.

She made the caption sweet and simple by tagging, “@laurelcharleston @monotofficial.”

Doja Cat is sexy and stylish in her one-of-a-kind outfit

The rapper showed up at the Monot Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a black, skin-tight dress, which was mostly cut-out on the top half due to its intricate design.

The bottom of the dress was solid black and didn’t incorporate any of the cut-out design, resembling a ‘skirt-like’ look as it flowed elegantly down to her feet.

The rapper gave the illusion she was wearing black opera gloves by painting her arms all black, right up until her elbow. She also incorporated the same cut-out look on her arms as she did to match the dress’s top half.

To finish off the look, she wore long black nails, giving her fans the illusion she was some demonic creature. The whole look was masterfully designed and delivered.

However, the edgy look didn’t stop there. She accessorized with a pair of long, diamond errands and a chunky diamond choker.

In contrast to her all-black attire, she completed her masterpiece by fully painting her face in all-white paint with blue highlights. She then wore long, lavish lashes and a bright red lip.

Doja Cat, the fabulous fashion icon

It comes as no surprise that Doja Cat can absolutely slay in just about any article of clothing, as she puts her own quirky twist on every look.

The rapper also showed up at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in yet another head-turning ensemble.

Doja was photographed wearing layer upon layer mixed with just about every color imaginable. She also donned an oversized jacket, long gold coin-like earrings, and many other eye-catching accessories.

Fans were absolutely consumed by the fit, as the post received over 1 million likes.