Doja Cat shows off flexibility in crop top and skirt

Doja Cat showed off her flexibility in a crop top and skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, better known as Doja Cat, has received a Grammy Award from multiple nominations, among many other prestigious awards.

The white crop top she wore was cropped with light pink fabric around the t-shirt collar and short sleeves. The singer paired the top with a short plaid skirt that had different shades of green and the same shade of light pink.

Doja Cat accessorized with a large silver chain around her waist that gave her outfit a nice edge. She also wore shiny rings on nearly every finger and a silver bracelet to tie the look together.

The talented singer and rapper posed in a dancer freeze position with her back arched, showing off her impressive flexibility, and her face was on the ground, looking toward the camera. Her hands were placed on the ground to keep her balance, and her fingers were spread wide to show off her eccentric and stylish nails.

Doja Cat wore shiny black platform boots that reached halfway up her shin. The accomplished artist rocked blonde and brown streaked hair, and makeup with dark eyeliner and jewels.

Doja Cat posted the awe-inspiring photo on Friday, and within 3 hours it earned well over 1,000,000 likes.

Doja Cat shares that she is vape free

The 26-year-old singer had vaped in the past, but this reportedly caused health issues that caused her to need emergency surgery on her tonsils and to cancel a tour with The Weeknd. This propelled Doja Cat to quit vaping, and she reportedly shared on her Instagram story that she was 70 days vape-free.

The artist wrote, “I quit vaping. It’s day 70 of no vape. Are you proud of me? Day f*****g 70. No vaping.”

This success was reportedly not easy, but was definitely worth it for Doja Cat’s health and well-being.

Doja Cat has a clothing line

Doja Cat released a clothing line of her design called It’s Giving. Her clothing is available for pre-purchase on the It’s Giving website.

The clothing will officially begin to ship out to purchasers on September 30, 2022. Doja Cat sported her clothing and posted a picture to Instagram, showing off what the line has to offer.

The singer included in her post caption, “Shop it’s giving now,” along with a rocket ship emoji.