Doja Cat rocks a skintight black bodysuit and apparent facial injury

Doja Cat stuns with sharp eye makeup on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Grammy Award winner Doja Cat has done a complete 180 regarding her looks.

Not long ago, Doja shaved her head and eyebrows on an Instagram live. We have seen the singer reinvent herself several times, and this is no exception.

It’s October, and spooky season is upon us. The singer has been into the Halloween spirit lately and hasn’t hesitated to reflect that in her looks.

In a recent picture, she rocked a shiny black bodysuit with a pair of black tights. She covered up more by wearing a big and chunky black Adidas puffer coat and a pair of black stilettos.

Her now-bleached and shaved head and brows were one of the only pops of color in this look, the other one being her red lipstick which appeared to be smudged.

She accessorized by wearing some silver earrings and a big pair of black glasses.

Doja Cat poses with a newly shaved and bleached head

The Kiss Me More singer posted a set of pictures on her Instagram, which now has over 24 million followers, posing with this look and a sheer black off-the-shoulder long sleeve dress.

This time, her eyebrows appeared shaved and drawn back in with a very thin line, as well as an apparent facial injury right below her right eye and a cut over her upper lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She hung a thick silver chain over her neck and put on some edgy silver earrings.

Doja Cat talks about how her career started

The 26-year-old can be described as one of the most relatable celebrities for always maintaining her humor and being very vocal about her struggles as a human being.

But what some people might not know is that her career started pretty early. She spoke to Vogue Magazine about her early days and how she discovered that music was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

Doja said, “I was in high school and I was starting to get discouraged about where I was going as far as my education was concerned. […] It was maybe around 11th grade that I figured that this was what I really wanted to do. Performing and music was all I ever cared about.”

After she made that important discovery, she began making and releasing music on SoundCloud as a teen, which eventually led her song So High to catch the attention of Kemosabe and RCA Records, signing a record deal later at the age of 17 years old.

Fast forward to today, now she is a Grammy Award winner who is breaking new records which each single she puts out.