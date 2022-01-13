Doja Cat poses in animal print bra and panties amid French Montana dating rumors

Doja Cat was recently linked to rapper French Montana but shut down the rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Doja Cat rocks animal print bra and panties after the singer recently responded to rumors that she is dating French Montana.

The Say So singer is known for wearing unconventional outfits and interesting poses when rocking a bikini in line with her surreal sense of humor.

Her personality has contributed to over 17 million followers on TikTok and 18.9 million on Instagram.

The rapper recently shared a snap in a Pikachu swimsuit inspired by the Pokemon character, with a bright yellow top, ears, and a red dot painted on her face.

The 26-year-old released her third album, Planet Her last year, supported by the lead single Kiss Me More.

She also recently collaborated with Young Thug on his album Punk and Lil Nas X on his Montero single Scoop.

Doja Cat rocks animal print bra and panties in a recent photo

The singer and rapper recently shared a photo where she wears a cheetah-print bra and pants.

She also wore a headscarf as it appears the singer was putting on jeans while the snap was taken.

In the caption, Doja Cat wrote: “in the club w silicon susie.”

In the second slide of the Instagram post, she shared a hilarious TikTok video — a joke review of a man appearing with a giant taco after a woman asked if he wanted to go to Taco Bell.

It is unclear how the two Instagram slides are connected.

Doja Cat calls French Montana her brother

The Kiss Me More singer appeared to pour cold water on rumors linking her to rapper French Montana.

French shared photos showing the pair of rap stars hanging out at the Atlantis Hotel’s water park on his Instagram Story, which fuelled the dating rumors.

In addition, French Montana posted a video of them in the Bahamas celebrating his lawyer Adam Zia’s birthday.

“Carlito’s way turning up with my lawyer Happy birthday @adamzia #paradiseperfected.”

They also appeared to enjoy a dinner together, which fuelled the dating rumors.

The Bronx rapper captioned a picture of the two at dinner, “AFRICANS IN BAHAMAS.”

Doja then commented on the photo seemingly in an attempt to shut down the relationship rumors, writing, “Love you brother,” to which French replied, “Love u more.”

French Montana & Doja Cat lettin’ ya’ll know what the deal is between them! pic.twitter.com/79a2A2GpGz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 7, 2022

They recently collaborated on the song Handstand with an assist from Saweetie from Montana’s latest album, They Got Amnesia.

The musical collaboration would explain why they have been spending a lot of time together and appear to have developed a close friendship.