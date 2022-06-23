Doja Cat is pretty in pink thong and fuzzy boots

Doja Cat is pretty in a pink thong photoshoot. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat is thriving this Hot Girl Summer and opting for a pink theme as she shows off and recovers at home. Although fans have been unable to see her perform in concert because of an unexpected surgery, the musical artist is churning out the content in the form of photos.

Earlier this month, Doja did a pink photoshoot with rollerblades, long acrylic nails, and a pink bikini.

The Woman rapper enjoyed another pretty pink photoshoot, this time with blonde and pink hair.

Doja Cat stuns in skin-baring pink ensemble

Doja Cat continued her pink hair don’t care phase with new pink thong content. Doja wore a stringy knit bikini bottom and paired it with a pink tie-dye crop top with a plunging neckline. Doja wore a dog collar around her neck and a pink plastic ring around her finger.

Doja looked at her reflection in the mirror with blonde hair and pink streaks in loose curls. Doja’s tiny waist was visible, as was the piercing in her belly button. She rocked glossy lips with a cat-eye liner flick as her music played in the background.

Doja wore a fuzzy pink hat atop her colored hair and paired matching pink boots with her hat. Behind her appeared a large white bed and some pink props, possibly for later use.

Doja’s latest pink-themed photos were a hit, receiving 3.5 million likes in 14 hours.

In one part of the post, Doja sat in a makeup chair with her artist filming her reflection. She looked to be feeling herself as she shook around her blonde curls with pink highlights and pouted for the mirror. She wore a blue tube top with white shorts in the chair video.

Doja Cat enjoys critical and commercial success, and one of her famous fans is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dances to Doja Cat in viral video

The child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie surprised fans with a dancing video to Doja Cat music. Shiloh chose Doja’s song Vegas as the background music for her artistic display.

Shiloh showed off some sick hip-hop moves in the now-viral clip featuring the celebrity child with two other dancers.

Us Weekly claimed that Shiloh’s parents are proud of Shiloh’s moves.

A source shared, “Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

Shiloh has been quietly taking dance lessons for a few years, and it looks as if her hard work has paid off.