Doja Cat is bald and sassy in a daring crop top and leggy denim mini

Doja Cat is serving looks but not just any looks– her own.

The Best Friend rapper was spotted holding a large plant in Calabasas while leaving a nursery.

She and a male friend went to the greenery store with a list and hand, and the trip proved successful.

The newly bald beauty sported drawn on brows with hearts– she shaved her eyebrows too. She wore large cross earrings and sunglasses on a necklace.

Doja was representing her line which her legions of fans will likely be dying to get their hands on soon. Doja’s clothing line, possibly labeled “It’s Giving,” is unreleased.

The outing was noteworthy because it was the first appearance since Doja shaved her head and eyebrows.

Doja Cat rocks her fashion line, including crop top, skirt, thong and socks

Doja rocked a crop top which showed off her navel piercing.

The white crop top featured the word “Yes” on the front and “It’s Giving” on the rear.

Doja paired the shirt with an unusual jean skirt rotated to the side. She unzipped the zipper located at her hip, serving as a thigh-slit. Doja cleverly used the button to hold the skirt closed, revealing a matching thong from the line.

Doja rocked the same acrylic nails with black dots, which she revealed in a selfie last week. Doja wore high socks with blue stars, which also said “It’s Giving” and chunky pink sneakers.

Finally, Doja carried a large plant, showing her trip was a success.

Doja Cat says she is fine and free with a shaved head

Doja Cat shaved her head as fans watched earlier this month.

As she shaved her head, she said, “I was never supposed to have hair. I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Furthermore, Doja expressed a feeling of freedom and excitement about the potential to exercise without ruining her hair. She said that she could “swim, I can work out, I can do real strenuous workouts and sweat my a** off.”

Doja Cat revealed in a now-deleted post that concerns about her were unwarranted. Some people reached out to her following her Livestream head-shaving incident.

Doja reminded fans that she became famous for writing a song about being a cow.

Therefore, speculation about her mental well-being or drug allegations was unnecessary.