Doja Cat is bald and beautiful in crop top

Doja Cat is rocking her new bald look and she looks stunning. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Doja Cat is loving her new bald look and sharing pictures of her latest vibe.

The Vegas rapper said she has never felt freer than after she shaved her head. She joins Saweetie, another California native who shaved her head on her spiritual journey.

Doja also shaved her eyebrows and enjoyed decorating them with different shapes and colors.

Doja posed for selfies from a bathroom with a massive shower and beautiful tile in the background.

The mirror selfies placed her newly-shaved head on full display.

She posted for her 24 million Instagram followers, who have likely learned to expect the unexpected from the artist.

Doja Cat displays bald head and new eyebrow art

Doja displayed long acrylic glow-in-the-dark nails with black spots in the center.

She rocked a white-sheer long-sleeve crop top shirt, which revealed her taut tummy and belly-button piercing.

The shirt featured text and print in black and red, including the phrase, “Free Spirit.”

Doja sported new eyebrow art, with intricate black lines on each brow. Her face was caked, with false lashes and glittery lids.

The artistic musician shared an up-close-and-personal photo with her forehead and tongue prominently featured.

Her accessories included chain link earrings and a Y2K choker necklace.

The eclectic rapper kept it simple with emojis as the caption.

Doja Cat says she is fine mentally and feels free

Some people felt concerned for Doja when she shaved her head and eyebrows. But that concern is unwarranted, according to the Grammy-winning artist.

Doja shared a raw and unfiltered video on her Instagram, which she later deleted. The Shade Room captured the nine-minute video, where Doja explained why she shaved her head, and why people should not worry.

Doja wrote in the caption, “Hey guys I literally have no other way to do this so i’m just gonna post a f*****g 9 minute video explaining everything. I hate that this has to be a static post it’s so embarrassing and it makes my skin crawl but that’s life. Anyway I had to say something cuz it’s getting outta hand.”

Doja revealed that she was not “on drugs or crazy” but felt she needed to speak out about her head and eyebrow shaving after people DMed her with concern.

Doja explained, “If I’m making you feel uncomfortable, or making you worried for me, I really do apologize. I feel fine.”

As Doja enters a new fashion era, fans can only guess what she will conjure up next.