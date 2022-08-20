Doja Cat in white thong gives exciting release

Doja Cat is wearing a white thong and giving yes for her new clothing line. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat is rocking a white thong and crop top she designed and wants fans to try it out too.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s long unreleased clothing line, called Its Giving, has been anticipated by many for quite some time.

Doja revealed the exciting news about her clothing line through her social media today on her terms.

The Streets rapper was spotted earlier in the week buying a plant in a crop top and dropped a photo in the same fit.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Doja rocked a crop top, denim, and thong from her line in Calabasas for her first public outing since she shaved her head. She made sure the paparazzi knew of her whereabouts, showing the best advertisement could be free.

Although fans knew Doja was wearing her merch, the release was unconfirmed.

Doja Cat rocks white thong and crop top

Doja Cat sported a white crop top featuring the word “Yes” on the front and “It’s Giving” on the rear, in orange and red text.

She wore heavy accessories, including an industrial-style necklace that resembled a keychain, and held her sunglasses. Doja wore massive cross earrings and purple, glittery eyeshadow.

Doja wore a matching white thong that read “yes” in pink font.

She wrote in the caption, “Shop it’s giving now 🚀 https://itsgivingwebsite.com.”

Doja completed the look with a white and red trucker hat that said, “I,” a red heart, and “It’s Giving.”

Doja’s painted eyebrows had two lines with a heart connecting them in the center.

Doja Cat releases new clothing line for pre-order

Doja is a musician known for her artistry and image. Her clothing line has been highly anticipated by fans who wished to see what the Vegas rapper had to offer.

Doja’s latest post signaled fans to stop by the website and buy her clothing, including the white G string she wore in the photos, for $25.

The items that Doja wore are listed on the site and have a ship date of September 30, 2022.

However, not everyone was a fan of Doja’s clothing creations. Fans took to Doja’s subreddit to share their opinions on the release.

Pic credit: /r/DojaCat/Reddit

Two fans noted the uncanny resemblance to popular American fast food chain Dunkin Donuts. A commenter wrote, “it’s giving dunkin’ donuts,” with another commenting, “It’s giving me dunkin donut vibes.”

Another Doja fan agreed the clothing looked like an American food chain but suggested the garments resembled Hooters.

Time will tell how Doja’s new line performs with consumers.