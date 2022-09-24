Doja Cat in pumpkin bikini prepares for spooky season

Doja Cat serves spooky-themed fashion in her recent share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Doja Cat looked gorgeous in a pumpkin-themed bikini and shared the shots with her 24.4 million Instagram followers, many of whom liked the pictures.

Doja’s Halloween spirit lives on just three days after the calendar transitioned from summer to autumn.

The rapper has now posted numerous shots over the last couple of days; most of them have been in Halloween-themed attire as she poses in front of the mirror.

The 26-year-old has quite a unique sense of fashion, as she always expresses herself through a variety of different styles. However, over the next couple of weeks, it looks like we’re getting strictly spooky, Halloween-themed fashion.

Doja gives us another amazing fit as she showcases her incredible figure for all of her Instagram followers to see.

Her look consists of an orange, criss-cross pumpkin bikini top, and for the bottoms, she wears some low-rising leather pants, which are detailed in silver studs.

Look out for Doja Cat’s new phrase, ‘HAPPY WHAT?’

Once again, we see the rapper captioning another one of her Instagram photo with the words, “HAPPY WHAT??!????? 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃.”

It’s apparent that Doja Cat is quite the Halloween enthusiast, especially from what she’s been showing us over the last couple of days.

In her most recent Instagram photo, Doja gave her followers a rather enticing shot as she faced her camera upside down, taking yet another selfie in the same criss-cross bikini top.

The rapper definitely isn’t shy when it comes to getting up close and personal, as it seems as though she loves demonstrating her makeup skills for all of her fans to see.

In her two latest photos, Doja rocked some heavy black eyeliner, along with a black lip shade, and finalized the look with a ’90s pencil brow. She even added her own little unique touch by incorporating a light blue design on each of her eyebrows.

What spooky-themed attire will Doja Cat model for us next?

If the rapper keeps up with her old tricks, we’ll definitely be seeing a lot more spooky photos in the days to come.

She certainly knows how to have fun when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. More importantly, her fans love her for it.

Keep your eyes peeled on Monsters and Critics to see what looks Doja Cat serves up next.