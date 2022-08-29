Doja Cat in crop top is hungry with blue eyes

Doja Cat is bald and hungry as the rapper tries out blue eyes for a fridge selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Doja Cat offered an interesting new look with a blue-eyed and bald selfie featuring her refrigerator and condiments selection.

The Woman rapper gave her best kissing pose as she angled her head down but looked up at the camera to reveal blue contacts.

She shared a photo with her 24.1 million Instagram followers with her camera inside of the fridge, delivering a unique perspective to fans.

Doja’s freshly shaved head featured growth already as the rapper begins the process of growing a new head of hair.

Doja rocked a gorgeous smoky eye look with dramatic wings. She also sported over-lined lips and purple heart decorated eyebrows.

The Best Friend rapper looked comfy in a black short-sleeve crop top with white lettering. She paired the t-shirt with black silk shorts and a stretchy waistband. Doja’s navel piercing and tiny waist were also visible.

The music artist joked in the caption, “pov ur a box of rotten strawberries.”

Doja Cat drops new clothing line

Doja recently revealed that fans could pre-order her unreleased fashion line, It’s Giving.

The clothing line is expected to start shipping orders at the end of September but eager buyers can start ordering the clothing on the site now. To drum up publicity for the line, she did a paparazzi stroll in Calabasas as she purchased a large plant.

Doja wore a white crop top with the word “Yes” on the front and “It’s Giving” on the back, both in orange and red text.

She represented her line from head-to-toe, even wearing a thong and socks by the line.

The items Doja wore, including the $25 white thong were listed on the site with a ship date of September 30, 2022.

Doja Cat was raised by women involved in fashion

Doja’s mother and grandmother worked with fashion in different ways. Because of her experiences growing up, Doja has an idea of what she likes and how to make her vision a reality.

Doja revealed, “I know exactly what colors and textures I want to work with. My grandma was in textiles and my mom makes men’s clothing so she’s on Photoshop all day, so she taught me all about different fabrics.”

She continued, “I’ll tell Brett [her stylist] what I want and he’ll sketch what exactly I had in my mind in, like, 30 seconds — it’s the craziest thing.”

Doja’s latest endeavor allowed her to sell her styles on a wide scale as she branches out in the industry.