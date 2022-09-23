Doja Cat in black lingerie is a naughty nurse

Doja Cat poses in a black lace bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Doja Cat showcases her beautiful body in a recent Instagram post as she sits in her room with only her lingerie on.

The 26-year-old singer and performer is certainly not shy when it comes to demonstrating her unique personality and attractive figure in front of the cameras.

It was late Thursday night when Doja Cat decided to post a seductive mirror selfie as she sat with her legs crossed on the floor.

Doja was wearing a low-cut, black lace bodysuit with a bright red garter belt. She accessorized her late-night look with a long silver necklace and a red and black nurses hat.

The singer was wearing makeup that complemented the look as she wore heavy black eyeshadow, along with black lipstick to give it the full, edgy effect.

Her nails were also painted black as she rocked her newly shaved head, all while being surrounded by Halloween-themed decorations.

Doja Cat is ready for Halloween

It’s apparent the singer is extremely excited for all the Halloween festivities to come as she poses in an alluring nurses outfit on social media.

In the same Instagram post, she sits in her room surrounded by black, sparkly Halloween trees covered in cobwebs. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark is seen playing on the screen behind her as she drinks out of an orange pumpkin cup.

She also called out to her Twitter followers as she wished a “Happy Halloween.”

Pic credit: @DojaCat/Twitter

It’s safe to say, we’ll be seeing a lot more from Doja Cat this Halloween season.

Doja Cat has big plans for the future

The rapper isn’t bashful when it comes to posting on Instagram and Twitter, especially when it comes to speaking her mind.

Her millions of fans love following along with her quirky statements as she frequently posts on social media.

Recently, Doja posted a recording of her on Twitter titled “the truth.” The 1:34 long video featured Doja speaking the truth as she explained her future plans, which happen to involve a new album.

However, this time the album is going to be different from anything she’s ever written or released, according to the artist.

In the recording she says, “I am putting out a rock album. It’s going to have emo jams. The name of the album is called Rock Out Volume 1; The Abyss 5000. So, keep on the lookout for that.”