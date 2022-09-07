Doja Cat goes shirtless for spooky share

Doja Cat goes no shirt, no problem, in a bathroom mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Doja Cat showed her bones as the talented music artist took a mirror selfie without a shirt.

The rapper continued to rock an eyebrow-free look after she removed the facial hair one month ago.

She seemed to be getting in a Halloween mood as she wore a black zippered sweater with illustrated bones on the front.

Doja’s black lace bra peeked out from underneath the bone-themed sweatshirt.

She shared the mirror selfie with her 24.4 million Instagram followers, who never know what to expect from the eccentric artist. The share was certainly tamer than past posts by the Streets rapper. However, fans appeared to appreciate the post because it received more than 930k likes.

Doja posed from her bathroom with a shower in the background and light-colored tiles.

The bare-faced beauty sported a natural glow without makeup on her face. She held her phone with one hand to reveal black-manicured nails.

Her caption read, “felt spooky might delete,” with numerous Halloween-themed emojis.

Doja’s new Twitter icon features the artist in a witch hat, and her name on the platform is “spooky cat” as she drums up excitement for the late October holiday.

Doja Cat addresses health, cancels The Weeknd tour

Doja Cat was supposed to go on tour with The Weeknd, but she had to cancel at the last minute. The vaping enthusiast revealed the news on Twitter in May.

She wrote, “Hi guys, I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.”

She continued, “That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Doja has stuck to her word and recently revealed on her Instagram story that she was 70 days vape-free.

Doja Cat reaches vape-free milestone

Doja Cat recently took to her Instagram Story, where she proudly revealed that she was 70 days vape-free.

The rapper had previously shown enthusiasm for vaping, but she suffered adverse effects, which resulted in the cancelation of concerts and emergency surgery.

Doja revealed, “I quit vaping. It’s day 70 of no vape. Are you proud of me? Day f*****g 70. No vaping.”

The accomplishment was not without struggle, though. Doja also revealed that she wanted to peel off her skin.