Doja Cat goes punk rock in bra and bikini

Doja Cat is giving fashion in her latest shoot for CR Fashion Book with various designer duds. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat leaned into her fresh bald look in her latest fashion shoot, wearing bikinis, bras, and Balenciaga.

The talented musician released the latest shots on her Instagram, where she has 24.4 million followers.

Doja, birth name Amala Ratna Zandile Diamini, shared two posts featuring her looks from the shoot. She thanked the makeup artists and hair stylists who helped to get her photoshoot ready in the caption.

The photos were for French editor Carine Roitfeld’s publication, CR Fashion Book, captured by photographer Tom Knell.

Doja also gave the magazine an interview where she revealed exciting information about new music.

The fashion magazine tapped Tiffany and Co. for all of the jewelry in the shoot.

Doja Cat goes punk rock glam for CR Fashion Book

The first photo featured Doja on an oversized black chair with a white bra, leather pants, an open leather jacket, and matching boots by Miu Miu.

The second photo featured the rapper wrapped in orange tape over a black bodysuit by Balenciaga.

The third picture showed Doja in a long pink skirt, sky-high platform white heels, and a jeweled bikini, all by Marc Jacobs. She paired the bikini and skirt with a pink fuzzy hat by Gladys Tamez.

A swipe right revealed a long fur jacket by Balenciaga, featuring the monogram in stylized spray paint on the back and matching sunglasses by the designer. Finally, Doja wore a punk rock and glam look with a Givenchy sweatshirt, skirt, and over-the-knee boots.

Doja wrote in the caption, “@crfashionbook 📸 @tomknel #stylist @brettalannelson #hair @jstayready_ #makeup @ernestocasillas #nails @sacciadidthat Thank you @carineroitfeld , @vladimirrestoinroitfeld And @edouardrisselet.”

Doja Cat talks about new album influences

Fans are dying to know what Grammy-award winning rapper Doja Cat is going to do next. She teased the inspiration for her next album in an interview with CR Fashion Book.

Doja said it was hard to create a cohesive sound because she had so many ideas.

She shared, “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

Doja continued, “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”