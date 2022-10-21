Doja Cat celebrates her birthday and gives a warning to her followers. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat turned 27 today, and she has a message for all her fans. Since it is her birthday, she decided to give a warning to those who were following her.

She was seen going for a braless look in black lingerie. The bust of the dress was covered in lace, while the skirt was made from satin material.

Over her, she wore a matching lace robe that was completely see-through.

She appeared on camera with a bare face and seemed to be growing back her hair. She kept the accessories minimal and wore small cross earrings while delivering her message.

The Say So singer came on camera to tell everyone it was her birthday. She joked to her followers that she was keeping track of every person that did not wish her a happy birthday.

While she said she wasn’t going to disclose the consequences, she did make sure her followers knew to tread lightly.

Doja gives us a preview of a potential birthday outfit

While she only issued her warning today, she already gave fans a preview of what could potentially be her birthday outfit.

She wore a leather cropped jacket as her shirt of choice. The jacket had pointed shoulder blades with silver zippers on the sleeves and torso.

The Kiss Me More artist paired the jacket with tiny black shorts with black fishnet stockings underneath.

Doja covered her shaved head and opted for a brown chin-length bob with short bangs. In true Doja Cat fashion, she made sure her makeup was the star of the show. She drew on thin eyebrows with purple and gold eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Doja snapped the photo in her bathroom, showcasing a red iPhone case with a bunch of blue eyes.

People were concerned for Doja Cat

In August, Doja Cat’s fans were concerned when she shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram live. People automatically assumed the worst and thought this new change had to do with her mental health. However, the answer was much more straightforward than that. On Instagram live, she explained that maintaining her hair has just become a lot for her.

“You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it …There was a moment where it was natural, and I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it and it’s just a f—ing nightmare, dude. I’m over it,” Doja said.