Doja Cat was feeling her brand-new look, so she took to her social media to share the vibes with fans.

Doja’s transformation and evolution have been ongoing since she arrived on the scene dressed as a cow.

Since that moment, fans have seen Doja experiment with different styles and she gave people a surprise by shaving off her eyebrows and hair in August.

Doja’s hair has grown a bit since the summer, and she bleached her dark hair to a light blonde that suits her personality.

Doja blessed her 24.8 million Instagram followers with a few Instagram Stories while in selfie mode.

The pictures showed Doja decked out in jewelry with a face full of makeup and a low-cut one-piece.

Doja Cat dazzles in denim

The first picture showed Doja as she looked down at the camera and placed her head on her hand, revealing a dark red manicure.

Doja’s denim ensemble featured a plunging neckline with crisscross straps on the front.

She sported a layered chain necklace with a snakeskin textured pendant dangling from her neck.

Doja’s eye makeup was beautiful and smoky with perfectly blended gold and black shimmers.

The Streets rapper rocked dark lip liner and a glossy lip, adding extra attention to her plump pout.

Doja, who has been decorating her eyebrows since shaving them, opted to keep them simple, forgoing artwork for a simple brow.

The second share showed more of Doja’s denim attire.

She held the camera above her while seated on the couch, amplifying her curves with the overhead view. Doja got cozy on the sofa with a blue blanket underneath her, peeking out in the shot.

Doja has shown an adoration for fashion, including with her latest share.

Doja Cat’s It’s Giving design origins

Doja Cat dropped her highly-anticipated fashion line, It’s Giving, in September, but she previewed the collection in August.

It’s Giving has random items which suit Doja’s personality, including gym shorts for $40 or a thong that says “Yes,” for $25.

Doja told CR Fashion Book that designing was in her blood, thanks to her mother.

She explained, “My mom is also super into anything creative; she’s been designing forever. She sits on Photoshop for hours on end, and she does textile design and stuff like that.”

Doja took a page from her mother’s book, creating designs of her own.

Although It’s Giving received mixed reviews from fans, the line has only just begun with one drop so far.