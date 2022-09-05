Doja Cat dazzles in bathroom lingerie

Doja Cat rocks a black lingerie top for a few bathroom selfies. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat shared a Labor Day weekend photo with fans in the bathroom, which has served as the backdrop of many of Doja’s selfies.

Doja took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of bathroom selfies featuring her latest look. Doja looked serious as she posed with her lips slightly parted and stared at the viewfinder.

The Streets rapper opted for a mirror selfie with her iconic cell phone case that resembled a landline phone.

The artistic songstress has rocked a few different eyebrow art looks since she got rid of her facial hair last month. Doja’s latest eyebrow art was connected to her eye makeup and smoky-eye look. Each eyebrow featured two lines and a circle in between.

Doja rocked a black lace bustier with a ribbon on the bodice.

Her head featured new hair growth, and it is unclear whether Doja will shave her head again or grow in her hair.

Her dark acrylic nails matched the lingerie top and had a smudged effect in the center.

The musical artist has laid low since she shaved her head and eyebrows. Doja resurfaced in Calabasas a few weeks ago with a visible thong and matching crop top, both designs from her upcoming clothing line, It’s Giving.

Doja Cat announces release of clothing line

Doja Cat recently revealed that fans could go to her clothing website to pre-order garments from the It’s Giving line, which she designed.

A quick trip to the site revealed that items are available for purchase now.

Doja made a highly-publicized paparazzi stroll where she picked up a plant and dressed head-to-toe in her designs. It was the first public appearance since her head shaving, so it commanded quite an audience.

Doja Cat sports her own designs from It’s Giving

Doja rocked a white thong, crop top, and trucker hat from her upcoming line in a photoshoot shared on social media.

She wore a white thong that read “yes” in pink font, available for $25 on the It’s Giving website.

She also rocked a white and red trucker hat that read, “I,” with a red heart, and “It’s Giving.” The hat is available on Doja’s site for $30.

For $35, fans can wear the same white crop top with the word “Yes” on the front and “It’s Giving” on the rear, both in orange and red text.

The garments will begin shipping on September 30, 2022.