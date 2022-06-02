Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter stuns braless with confidence

Lyssa Chapman poses close up. Pic credit: @mslyssac/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman has been throwing out her summer-ready vibes in a tight tank and rocking the braless look.

Proving that supermodel Kendall Jenner isn’t the only lover of the feminine-strong trend, the former bondswoman and reality star updated her Instagram stories on Wednesday, showing off a simple and sporty look she herself called “cute.”

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter shows off summer style

Filming herself in selfie mode and going low-key, Lyssa toyed with her Victoria Beckham-style blonde bob, going close up and showing off her curves in a ribbed and high-neck white tank top.

The 34-year-old showcased her arm and shoulder tattoos while also rocking a cute heart-shaped necklace, then zooming in a little on her chest.



“Oh I look cute let me take a pic….,” she wrote, adding in a white t-shirt graphic at the bottom of the screen.



Lyssa is followed by 299,000 on Instagram.

Lyssa, best known for starting on A&E’s Dog The Bounty Hunter and alongside dad Duane Chapman, remains popular as she both retails her Baby by Lyssa clothing line and flaunts her romance with Leiana Evensen – the two are engaged and have been an item for six years.

Lyssa Chapman happily engaged with female partner of 6 years

In February, Leiana updated her Instagram with a beachy selfie featuring Lyssa, marking six years of love. “Baby, I love you more and more everyday and am so proud of everything we have accomplished together this past year 🥰 growing, learning and enjoying life with you is everything I’ve ever wanted,” she wrote, adding: “Thank you for loving, supporting, feeding, entertaining and blessing me with love over the last 6 years. I am and will always be your biggest cheerleader and cannot wait to finish this exciting year with you.”

Lyssa and Leiana have, however, been through a rough patch as a couple. Leiana lost her brother Gerrit in 2017, with Lyssa then losing stepmom Beth Chapman following a cancer battle. The pandemic has brought the couple close together, with Leiana telling The Sun:

“We decided that since there was a little bit of a lag in COVID, we would take a little love trip for a weekend. So we went to Kauai and we just basically ran that island to the ground. I feel like before we got put on lockdown, things were a little bit rockier in the relationship, but it was almost a blessing for us to live together and not be able to leave.”