Dog The Bounty hunter’s daughter Lyssa stuns in bikini

Lyssa Chapman poses close up. Pic credit: @mslyssac/Instagram

Dog The Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman’s daughter Lyssa is turning heads in an eye-popping bikini. The 34-year-old former bondswoman and reality star has been celebrating the last few weeks before she turns 35, and her latest Instagram share proved that her thirties are treating her well.

Lyssa, who also runs a popular clothing company, posted for her 290,000+ followers on Thursday, and it was beach game strong.

Dog The Bounty hunter’s daughter turns heads in bikini

“Turning 35 next month. Not mad about it,” she wrote with a kiss-face emoji. The former A&E star, now raising daughters Abbie Mae and Madalynn Grace, posed all abs and cleavage in selfie mode and wearing a tiny, plunging, and zebra-print two-piece in tan and black.

Sending out a confident smile from behind dark shades, Lyssa posed from a beach chair and backed by sands, palms, and blue skies, also accessorizing her swimwear via a discreet necklace.

Bikini shots from Lyssa aren’t always a solo deal, though, with an April shot affording a rare insight into her loved-up life with fiance Leiana Evensen.

The post, seen below, came with a #lesbianvisiblityday as Lyssa wrote: “BAEEEEE.”

Lyssa also delivered a major life update this month as she posed in a skintight tank and amid greenery, telling fans:

“Life is good in case you hadn’t heard ✌🏽There have been major changes and developments in my life recently. I’ve been reevaluating all my relationships. Strengthening and nurturing the ones that serve me and cutting out every one and everything that doesn’t. ✂️✂️✂️.”

The Colorado native continued: “I gotta tell you it feels freaking good. (Now, but hard at the time) Boundaries, and limits will pretty much do most of the work for you. Most important, I’ve been showering the people I love and respect my boundaries with gratitude. Amazing things can happen when you are true to your heart. The most important relationship you can have is the one with yourself. Then everyone and everything else will fall into place.”

Daune Chapman’s daughter Lyssa is running a clothing business

Lyssa is Duane Chapman’s ninth child, one of twelve. In 2019, she joined the slew of celebrities running merch and clothing lines, dropping her BABY by Lyssa Chapman one. The sweats and cute tanks are a little Snooki style, offering plenty of loungewear options and tie-dye fabrics.