Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman is married — See the photo

Lyssa Chapman shared photos from her wedding with Leiana Evensen. Pic credit: @mslyssac/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman celebrated a happy wedding ceremony in Hawaii earlier this month when she married her long-time girlfriend, Leiana Evensen.

Lyssa shared that the two “boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another.” The beachside marriage was very private and they did not share the news until days after.

This is not Lyssa’s first marriage, though it does look like it will be her happiest so far, based on the wedding pics. The two happy brides look to be madly in love with each other as they stood with their feet in the ocean on their special day and even had their marriage officiated by “uncle David.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman shares photos from Hawaiian wedding

Lyssa shared several pictures from the wedding now that the special day has passed, as the two tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible.

Viewers can see the two standing with their feet in the ocean water as David officiates the wedding, both wearing Lei Po’o, which featured some flowers from their own property.

Additional photos show the two kissing in the water as they wear shorts and white bikini tops, surrounded by flower petals as well as shots of the two raising their arms to the sky with their hands, symbolizing, “I love you.”

Hawaii Elopements wedding planning service shared a video featuring some behind-the-scenes pictures from their special day, thanking the two for the chance to make their marriage a reality.

The video shows clips of wedding preparation, the ceremony, and the family members who are out to the ocean with the two lovebirds.

Who is Lyssa Chapman’s wife Leiana Evensen?

Lyssa’s wife Leiana appears to be a native of Hawaii who loves the environment and fitness.

In her bio, she has listed that she is a health and fitness practitioner, fitness director, and works in exercise science and health promotion.

She frequently shares photos of her family and her dog on Instagram and loves living life on the island.

Less and Leiana have been together for six years, having celebrated their five-year anniversary last summer.

Before her marriage to Leiana, Lyssa was married to Braham Galanti for two years. They share a daughter Madalynn Grace Galanti, and Lyssa had one daughter prior to her marriage to Galanti, Abbie Mae Chapman.