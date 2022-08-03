Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter kisses wife in bikini

Lyssa Chapman poses close up. Pic credit: @mslyssac/Instagram

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman is celebrating married life and looking happier than ever as she kisses her wife in a bikini.

The 35-year-old reality star and former bondswoman made June headlines for tying the knot with girlfriend Leiana Evensen – two months on, the couple is continuing to celebrate their love as they put on a massive PDA.

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday, Lyssa delighted fans as she and Leiana posed ankle-deep in blissful and tranquil ocean waters while sharing both an embrace and a kiss.

Both were clad in halterneck white bikini tops and shorts, also wearing decorative floral crowns as they basked in a gentle and tender moment.

Taking to her caption, Lyssa wrote: “It’s been a wild two months since we said ‘I do’- Well, I actually said, ‘I will and I do’ because the questions were multi-faceted, but you get it. 😝 Happy Two Months babe.”

A ring emoji sealed the deal.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter shares blissful Hawaii wedding

Lyssa and Leiana have been together since 2016. They marked their love officially via marriage while enjoying oceans off the Hawaii coast, although fans had to wait a few weeks for the photos.

“Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another,” Lyssa told fans in mid-June.

The Baby By Lyssa founder continued: “It was the most epic conditions on the bay, the water was a glassy mirror. We had a sprinkle of rain, (blessing) and as we came upon our spot, we were blessed again by a school of baby sharks (do do do do do do).”

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter stuns on wedding day

Captioning her photo, which also showed her uncle officiating the wedding, she continued:

“With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean. We were hugged by the majestic Ko’olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi. There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife.”

The wedding was attended by Lyssa’s two daughters Abbie May and Madalynn Grace – Lyssa welcomed her first child at the age of 15.