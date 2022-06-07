Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter in bikini wedding kisses wife

Lyssa Chapman poses close up. Pic credit: @mslyssac/Instagram

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Lyssa is celebrating her wedding with a stunning and bikini-clad kiss as she and her long-term partner Leiana Evensen tied the knot after six years together.

The reality star and former bondswoman updated her Instagram with joyous wedding photos as she and Leiana said “I do” in Hawaii. A moving caption accompanying the photos showed how far these two have come.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter marries in Hawaii

In a gallery of Instagram photos, Lyssa shared the touching moment she and Leiana held hands while ankle-deep in ocean waters and in the presence of the minister marrying them.

The 34-year-old donned a traditional and ruffly-shouldered white wedding dress, plus a flower crown in her hair as she stood opposite Leiana, seen in green shorts and a white shirt.

A swipe right upped the party vibe as the two, twinning in white bikini tops and shorts, enjoyed a celebratory kiss. Here, confetti flying above the newlyweds’ heads enhanced the wedding spirit.

Further smooches included the moment just after Lyssa and Leiana got married, with a further slide showing the lovebirds splashing through shallow waters.

Lyssa, followed by 299,000 on Instagram, opened: “Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another. 🚤 💕”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It was the most epic conditions on the bay, the water was a glassy mirror. We had a sprinkle of rain, (blessing) and as we came upon our spot, we were blessed again by a school of baby sharks (do do do do do do),” she added.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter is rock-solid with Leiana

Noting the moment she and Leiana stood “with our feet in the water,” the Baby by Lyssa clothing founder said that “we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean.” The TV favorite then confirmed that her Uncle David had officiated the ceremony.

“I am now a forever part of the Evensen ohana and I couldn’t be more proud. Thank you for loving me and my girls and accepting us into your family with open arms and hearts,” she continued, also revealing that the wedding had been “planned” and “kept” as a secret. For Lyssa, the best “part,” is that Leiana is now her “wife.” She closed, telling fans: “So much more to come.”