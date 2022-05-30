Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter in bikini celebrates love

Lyssa Chapman poses close up. Pic credit: @mslyssac/Instagram

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman is shouting out LGBTQ love in a bikini-clad display of romance with her fianceé. The reality star and former bondswoman threw it back to beachy vibes with 2016-commenced partner Leiana Evensen over the weekend, showing how happy the two are together – they’ve been an item for over five years.

Posting to Instagram, Lyssa wrote: “She’s literally the sweetest,” with a video offering an insight into how.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter rock-solid with fiancée

All smiles during a windswept beach selfie, Lyssa and Leiana were seen grinning for the camera and backed by golden sands, plus lapping waves.

Lyssa was over on the right and in a strappy swimsuit, with Leiana seen smiling in shades as she rocked a green two-piece, also flaunting her toned shoulders.

“Sweet texts I feet [sic] from my fiancé,” a caption read, with three heart emoji completing the opener.

Fans then saw inside deets of these two lovebirds’ text exchanges, which included a “Would you like anything from foodland also? Gonna go get advil there for my love.”

The love displays are strong from this couple. In summer 2021, they celebrated five years together while smooching from Hoomaluhia Botanical Gardens in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Leiana took to social media to mark the milestone, writing:

“I have learned so much in the last 5 years and can’t wait to see what the next have in store for us.”

She continued to gush about her partner writing: “👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽You are my favorite adventure partner and the only person I want to be with ALL THE TIME 😉 I love you so much baby! Thank you for loving and supporting me through all of the ups and downs. I know we can get through anything life throws at us, together 💪🏽 to my forever lobster 🦞, I LOVE YOU! 🥰 Hau’oli lā Ho’omana’o.”

Lyssa Chapman blissfully happy with love of her life

In February of this year, and back in selfie mode from a sand beach, she gushed over Lyssa, writing: “Baby, I love you more and more everyday and am so proud of everything we have accomplished together this past year 🥰 growing, learning and enjoying life with you is everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Lyssa is followed by 299,000 on Instagram. She uses the account to promote her Baby by Lyssa Chapman clothing and merch line.