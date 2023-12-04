Does Nelly have kids? Ashanti expecting first child with rapper

Ashanti is pregnant and expecting her first child with rapper Nelly!

Over the weekend, the rumor mill was buzzing that Ashatni was pregnant after a fan shared a video of her joining Nelly on stage during his 11th Black and White Ball.

In the footage that has been circulating on social media, Ashanti placed her hands on her stomach, only to have Nelly do the same.

Today, the baby news broke with Us Weekly announcing the exciting news.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source close to the couple shared with the outlet.

Not long after, news broke the rapper and actress were having a baby, questions about whether Nelly had kids arose.

Does Nelly have kids?

43-year-old Ashanti, full name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, will become a first-time mother next year. However, Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., already has four older children.

The rapper is father to daughter Chanelle, age 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, age 24, with his ex Channetta Valentine. In 2005 when his stepsister Jaqueline Donahue died of Leukemia, Nelly adopted her two children.

Nelly works hard to keep all of his children out of the spotlight and protects their privacy. The Country Grammar singer doesn’t share pictures of them on social media and rarely makes public appearances with them.

When did Ashanti and Nelly start dating?

News that the Army Wives alum and Nelly are having a baby together comes months after they sparked romance rumors. Nelly and Ashanti were spotted holding hands at a Las Vegas boxing fight.

In September, Nelly confirmed the relationship during an interview on Philo TV’s Boss Moves with Rasheeda. The topic of marriage came up, something Nelly has never done, and then he revealed he rekindled things with Ashanti.

That’s right, this is the second time around for the couple. They dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 after initially meeting at a Grammy Awards press conference.

Nelly and Ashanti made the rekindled romance Instagram official when he gave her a happy birthday shoutout in a video in October.

“One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!” he wrote.

Congrats go out, Ashanti and Nelly on the news, they are having their first child together.

They have yet to comment on their growing family. However, based on the fan video mentioned above, the couple looks beyond thrilled.