DJ Lance death: Tributes pour in after Brooklyn music legend passes away

It’s been announced that legendary Brooklyn native DJ Lance has passed away.

At the time of writing, no details have been released as to his cause of death.

A lot of social media posts are suggesting the DJ had been ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but these reports are as yet unconfirmed.

Tributes and condolences have come flooding through Instagram and Twitter, with folks referring to Lance as a “legend” or as the “party starter.”

Many people also believe that parties in his native Brooklyn will never be the same again.

We Say What They Can’t Radio posted a tribute to Instagram. They wrote, “He played at our first We Say What They Can’t party! Rest easy, King, you will be missed.”

They posted a selection of photos of DJ Lance doing his thing at the mixing table.

They also wrote #StayHome #StaySafe and #F*ckCorona, which perhaps gives us an indication of how he died.

Other New York DJs flocked to send their sympathies

Fellow DJs rushed to send their condolences and respect to the legend online. DJ Tls1 posted a tribute calling him a “New York legend.”

DJ Johnny Wishbone posted a photo of himself with Lance and wrote: “Glad to have met you and chopped it up with you! May God bless you and your family and friends!”

DaUnionDJs posted a montage of great pics of Lance and wrote: “RIP DJ Lance Our Condolences to the family and to everyone that he touched with the music he played #djlance #brooklyn Heaven Has A Dancefloor Dj In Peace.”

DJ Lance was Brooklyn’s “party starter”

One Twitter user called him the “Party Starter” and also wrote, “We lost a good one! DJ Lance! If you saw Kane, Biz or Mr. Cee you saw DJ Lance Rock! Rip!”

The party starter! Brooklyn born! We lost a good one! DJ Lance! if you saw Kane, Biz or Mr. Cee you saw DJ Lance Rock! Rip! pic.twitter.com/P7EeWzMWYj — Brooklyn’s Finest (@WStwinters) April 9, 2020

Another spoke of how “Brooklyn Partys Will Never Be The Same” again.

*JF And "DJ LANCE", Great Night 🙏🏾

Brooklyn Partys Will Never Be The Same.#Johnnyfamous #Idontdoregular https://t.co/JPAy5WmDNb — Johnny Famous (@Johnny_Famous) April 9, 2020

Another user blamed the coronavirus pandemic for his passing.

RIP Dj Lance from Brooklyn and Big Troy from Glenroys .. lost more good people from this @Coronavirus #CoronaVirusNYC please let this all Stop #Angels — Champaine1234 (@Champaine1234) April 9, 2020

Rest in peace, DJ Lance.

Below is a video of Lance doing what he does best.

The music industry has several high profile deaths in recent days and weeks.

Most notably this week, John Prine, the legendary folk singer, passed away after complications surrounding COVID-19.

The genius behind Angel From Montgomery and Hello In There died at 73-years-old in a hospital in Nashville.

And just last week, Alan Merrill, the singer/songwriter behind I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, also passed away from coronavirus in New York at just 69-years-old.