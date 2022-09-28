Dixie D’Amelio stuns in tight minidress

Dixie D’Amelio looks enchanting and mysterious with a purple waterline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Successful TikToker and social media personality Dixie D’Amelio is dressed to impress.

She has been very busy lately performing and creating her own empire, yet she still had time to leave us astonished.

D’Amelio posed on top of the hood of a convertible wearing a skintight orange dress.

The dress hugged her curves perfectly, as well as being super stylish and comfortable.

It had a cut-out on the sides with two gold circles joining the top and bottom together and giving her a small backless portion.

She added another layer with a cool vintage black leather jacket that she let fall off her shoulders.

Dixie D’Amelio poses in a car for Puma

To finish this outfit, she put on some modern looking rose gold Puma sneakers, which happen to be the same pair she is promoting in this Instagram post.

Her dark black hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a bun, which allowed her dramatic black eyeliner wing to have the spotlight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She let her 24.7 million followers know that they can get the same shoes as her by captioning this post, “@puma rs-x rose gold available now @footlockerwomen.”

Dixie D’Amelio talks about her new album

Dixie D’Amelio’s career started subsequently because of her sister, Charlie’s fame. But she sure is doing her own thing.

On August 2020, she signed a record deal with HitCo Entertainment to turn her passion for music into a career. She had the big opportunity to join Big Time Rush on a 23-date tour for the summer.

D’Amelio talked to V Magazine about her debut studio album, which came out in June of this year and is titled A Letter to Me. This album expresses this new music era for the 21-year-old and shows how much she has grown since the release of her first single Be Happy.

When asked about the creative and songwriting process she said, “For the past two years I’ve put my head down and really focused on figuring out who I am as an artist and what I want to sound like. I’ve put in the work and I think this album really shows that. My growth as an artist has given me the confidence to have fun in the studio and try new ideas.”

Even though this album is all about her growth as an artist, D’Amelio wished to include the song that started her music career despite the public’s opinion of it.

A Letter to Myself is available on all streaming platforms now.