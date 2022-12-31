Dixie D’Amelio was breathtaking in a blue and white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Dixie D’Amelio was radiant in a bikini that showed off her figure.

The white bikini featured a blue floral pattern and thin spaghetti straps. The style of the swimsuit allowed the camera to capture her incredible abs and toned slim figure.

Dixie accessorized with a simple silver necklace with a small pendant that gave her look an air of elegance. She sported large, black-rimmed sunglasses with a blue tint that still allowed the camera to see through to her stunning eyes.

The Tiktok entertainer’s pixie hairstyle was parted to the side and gave off major Aubrey Hepburn energy. Her makeup was minimal, with pink lips and a bit of contour to define her features.

Dixie posed in a chair on the porch with one leg up and her head leaned back. She was surrounded by the rest of the open porch, which seemed peaceful and relaxing.

The social media personality captioned her post, “dnd.” The beautiful post earned well over 650,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,000 comments.

Dixie D’Amelio co-founded Social Tourist

Dixie posted a lovely series to promote the fashion brand that she co-founded with her sister, Charli D’Amelio.

The brand is called Social Tourist, and it sells a variety of trendy outfits and apparel.

The American singer wore a little black dress that featured a plunging neckline and stopped at her upper thighs to show off her long legs. She accessorized with a chunky silver chain necklace and small hoop earrings, and her nails were manicured black to match her dress.

It’s clear with this outfit that Social Tourist has plenty more to offer in terms of the latest trends and hottest looks.

Dixie’s eye-catching post earned far over 300,000 likes and over 600 comments.

Dixie D’Amelio was the star of Miami

Dixie looked absolutely incredible for a shoot in Miami.

She was perfect and picturesque in a light pink gown that was silky and had a plunging neckline. She paired this with pearls and silver hoop earrings–and her makeup was classic as usual.

She sported a variety of other outfits in the series of photos, including a green romper with a floral pattern.

The singer included in her caption, “miami on film.”

The glamorous and trendy series of photos earned well over 200,000 likes and over 400 comments.