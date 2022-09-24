Dixie D’Amelio in red crop top for mall trip

Dixie D’Amelio looks incredible smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/AdMedia

Dixie D’Amelio looked amazing for a quick mall trip in a red crop top.

The TikToker and Charlie D’Amelio’s sister announced the September drop of the Social Tourist clothing collection in collaboration with Hollister.

She posed for the camera wearing a red crop top and a matching mini skirt.

D’Amelio layered that with an oversized black plaid blazer that she left bottomed up all the way in some pictures, and opened it, later on, to show off the clothing underneath.

For shoewear, she put on a pair of black platform boots with very thick heels.

The shoes made her legs look way longer and their shape gave the outfit a very cool and chic look.

Dixie D’Amelio stuns in red miniskirt for clothing collaboration

The singer’s short dark hair was mostly sleeked back, giving a wet look.

She accessorized with a pair of small silver hoop earrings and a simple chain necklace, as she walked around a mall holding some Social Tourist shopping bags.

Sign up for our newsletter!

D’Amelio let her 24.7 million Instagram followers know that the collection was now available by captioning this post, “#socialtouristcofounder september drop♥️ available online, at @socialtourist melrose and in hollister stores worldwide #wethetourists.”

Dixie D’Amelio talks about the sacrifices of being in the public eye

D’Amelio is an American singer and social media personality, mostly known for her presence on the TikTok platform.

Things changed really quickly for D’Amelio after her sister blew up on the app, consequently bringing attention and fame to the rest of her family. But, she is doing her own thing. She is now venturing into the music industry after signing a record deal with HitCo Entertainment which allowed her to begin releasing her own music.

However, being part of the entertainment industry and having a million eyes on you, 57.5 on TikTok to be precise, can come with some challenges. When asked in a Cosmopolitan interview about the sacrifices she has had to make for her career she said, “Being in the public eye you sacrifice privacy but that is something that we have chosen to do and sharing my life with my followers and being open, to me, will never be a sacrifice.”

She made a remark about how incredibly close she is with her family, which is to be expected since they have been doing this together for years now. She assured the public that she is grateful for the solid support system that is always there for her when she needs it.