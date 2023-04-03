VAVA-voom! As to be expected, Dita Von Teese brought all the glitz and glam to the Olivier Awards in London yesterday.

The 50-year-old burlesque dancer and businesswoman turned heads in a sparkly silver gown highlighting her famous curves.

Dita’s daring ensemble offered the perfect combination of Old Hollywood and modern fashion, as it featured a plunging neckline with a jaw-dropping silhouette.

The blinged-out bust was beautifully complemented by an oversized statement belt and shimmery skirt, and of course, Dita added a pair of teardrop diamond earrings.

She wore her raven-colored locks in a classic pinup style and mirrored the timeless feel in her makeup, which included dramatic lashes and a bold red lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The red carpet look was completed with a sparkly black clutch, which Dita held close to her sculpted physique.

Dita Von Teese looked incredible at an event in London. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Dita Von Teese modeled lingerie to promote her signature lingerie brand

Dita dazzled in a recent promotion for her signature lingerie brand, Dita Von Teese Lingerie, showing off her flawless figure in a sheer, feather-embroidered set with velvet accents.

The stunning Michigan native posed in an enchanting red oval wearing the revealing number, which evoked a strong feeling of 1940s glamour.

Of course, her dark hair, punchy red lips, and statement beauty mark were equally captivating in the unforgettable photo shoot.

Dita has become well-known over the years for her unparalleled sense of what is stylish and beautiful in the world of fashion, and her lingerie brand reflects that to a tee.

Regarding her inspiration for the brand, the website says it best, “Dita is an advocate for glamour being accessible to all women and her collections capture this spirit while being functional for moments of everyday beauty and luxury.”

Dita Von Teese posed in bed with her cat wearing nude lingerie

Dita turned the heat up to a million last month, unveiling her fit frame in sparkly nude lingerie by Dita Von Teese Lingerie with a pair of matching heels.

The bonafide fashion icon was caught lounging in bed with her Devonshire Rex cat, Aleister Von Teese, who rivaled Dita’s smoldering gaze.

Everything about the photo, from Dita’s ensemble and hair to her pose and sultry expression, exuded perfection, but at this point, the world expects nothing less!

Naturally, Dita credited the photographer in the caption, adding a special shout-out to her beloved feline.

Now, for those wondering how Dita starts her day on the right foot — or rather, sparkly heel — she shared all of her morning rituals during an interview with Vogue magazine.

According to the burlesque beauty, the first thing she does after waking up is “drink a large glass of water, preferably with fresh lemon.”

She also added her AM beauty regime: “Drinking water, taking vitamins, washing my face, and moisturizing. Obviously, brushing teeth comes before everything though!”