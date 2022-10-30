Dita Von Teese shows curves in diamond lingerie

Dita Von Teese exploded out of a martini glass in a recent share posted on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Dita Von Teese reminded fans why she has been a top burlesque performer for many years in a recent share posted on her social media.

The ex of Marilyn Manson posted a gorgeous lingerie shot featuring her in burlesque attire.

The stylish photo perfectly encapsulated what someone might see if they went to a Dita performance. And as Dita revealed, fans would soon get the chance to do exactly that.

Dita’s latest share was to announce the return of her annual New Year’s Eve show.

She posted the news on her Instagram for her 2.6 million fans and followers. She received 47k double-taps, including one from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi.

Dita’s announcement came with a larger-than-life image as she burst out of a martini glass.

Dita Von Teese dazzles in diamond lingerie

Dita dazzled in a sheer bra decorated with Swarovski crystals as she motioned expressively from the martini glass. She donned matching sheer underwear, also embellished in crystals, as the garment custom-fit her famous curves.

The Glamonatrix star rocked her signature old Hollywood glam look, with red lips and soft curls in a side part.

Dita arched her back and threw back her head with her arms in the air.

The photo featured stunning special effects, with pink and blue highlights added to the image, creating an airy vibe.

Everything about the photo was glamorous and looked expensive–even the martini glass featured diamond embellishments.

Each year, Dita has performed a burlesque show to bring in the upcoming year, and 2023 will be no different.

Dita Von Teese 2023 New Year’s Eve event

Dita announced that she would perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and gave details of the upcoming performance, including ticket sales.

For those unfamiliar with her work, Dita has been a world-renowned burlesque performer for years. She has given an extra special New Year’s performance in past years, where fans have enjoyed glitz, glamour, and fun.

Dita’s caption read, in part, “Cheers to the weekend! On Tuesday, pre-sales will begin for my annual New Year’s Eve show in Los Angeles @orpheumtheatrela , with a special #Glamonatrix Gala to kick off the tour!”

She directed fans to Patreon, where she also revealed that she shared makeup tips and advice.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, and fans will likely grab them quickly.