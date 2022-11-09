Dita Von Teese showed off her thigh-thighs during her tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Heather Renée Sweet, also known as Dita Von Teese, recently turned some heads as she glammed up in her beautiful burlesque attire.

The multi-skilled beauty is an American vedette, burlesque dancer, model, and successful businesswoman.

Dita certainly has become a popular name as she’s become well-established and well-respected in the industry.

In her most recent share, the burlesque dancer took to her Instagram to share some exciting news.

The 50-year-old performer excitedly announced that she would be touring in North America starting on New Year’s Eve.

Her Glamonatrix Tour has been highly anticipated, and her 2.6 million Instagram followers undoubtedly were excited to hear about the news.

Dita Von Teese stuns in her glitzy ensemble

Dita’s latest post featured a throwback to a previous performance as she treated her audience to a jaw-dropping show while promoting her upcoming tour.

In the mesmerizing photo, the dancer wore a show-stopping ensemble that featured a whole lot of feathers and lace.

Dita wore a form-fitting black blazer that incorporated gold details around the zipper. Over the blazer, she sported a red and black striped piece of fabric that hung over her shoulder and featured an array of glitzy pins.

She then wore matching lingerie bottoms to match the blazer on top, which hugged her waist perfectly while accentuating her beautiful physique.

Dita coordinated the matching ensemble with a glitzy garter belt and a pair of black, thigh-high tights.

The burlesque star also included a silky black and red train which hung from her hips while she held onto the fabric with both hands.

She completed the fit with a black and red feathery hat embellished with gorgeous gems throughout.

Dita beautifully smiled as her short, black curly hair was tucked behind the feathers while she further lured her audience in with her bold and bright red lips.

Dita Von Teese is excited about her new Glamonatrix Tour

In another recent post, the gorgeous vedette shared her excitement with her fans as she posed in all-red in front of a huge clock to promote her first show on the tour.

Dita announced that her first stop is in Los Angeles, California, on New Year’s Eve.

The dancer looked more gorgeous than ever in the share as she posed with her hands up in a red and cream-colored corset. The corset was incredibly low-cut and featured a lacy floral pattern.

She styled the coset with long, red opera gloves, which she had positioned up in the air for the shot.

Dita went with her gorgeous staple look to finish off the fit. She kept her short hair styled in tight curls and wore a bright red, glossy lip.

Tickets to Dita’s shows are now on sale as she’ll be touring all over North America this holiday season.