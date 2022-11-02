Dita Von Teese stunned fans with a body art Halloween look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Burlesque legend Dita Von Teese was truly a work of art as she marked Halloween with a costume that featured only a headpiece and detailed body art.

The stunning 50-year-old, whose real name is Heather Renée Sweet, rocked the vibrant body paint as she channeled her inner feline for the spooky holiday.

Dita was painted by french artist Nelly Recchia, who meticulously created an amazing cheetah masterpiece on the burlesque star.

A large red gemstone was painted in the center of Dita’s chest and two incredibly detailed cheetahs were transferred onto her shoulders, wrapping around her neck as though they were a real-life scarf.

Black lines were painted underneath the cheetahs and shaded expertly to allow them to pop off the skin with a 3D effect.

Highlights were added in white paint to the ruby-red gemstone to create the illusion of shine under the bright studio lighting.

The dancer’s arms were transformed into cheetahs as her forearms were painted in vibrant animal print in shades of orange and yellow, and the cat’s heads were brought to life on her biceps. The big cat’s spots were painted in black to contrast against the bright colors.

Dita’s glossy dark locks were piled high on her head in an updo but were mostly concealed by a stunning headpiece created especially for the look.

It was painted in the same animal print as Dita’s body and featured two red spikes pierced through the middle of the headwear.

The process was filmed as part of exclusive content for Dita’s Patreon community.

She captioned her post, “🐆 Totally feline myself in this body art by @nellyrecchia photographed by @sanchezzalba 💥 View the making-of at my patreon exclusive community!”

Dita accessorized the look with statement red earrings and her signature glam makeup of a striking brow, large false lashes, and bright red lips.

Dita Von Teese launches own brand of French gin

A woman of many talents, Dita is an accomplished burlesque dancer and a model and businesswoman to boot.

She recently debuted her Sweet Gwendoline French Gin, sourced in the South of France, in the medieval town of Brive-la-Gaillarde.

The product website describes the alcohol as starting sweet and then “develops with juniper, pear, green apple, and pepper notes.”

Dita promoted her Gin with an Instagram Story, shared with her 2.6 million followers.

She shared a 19-second video clip that started with Dita posing with her back to the camera and her head turned, making her beautiful profile visible.

Her dark locks shone as she donned her signature vintage hairstyle.

Her waist was cinched beyond belief as she wore a black bodysuit with a corset that was fastened tighter than you could imagine.

The bottom of the bodysuit showed off Dita’s infamous curves with sheer material featuring opaque vertical stripes.

She wore long leather evening gloves to hold onto the bottle, which she expertly balanced behind her.

Dita Von Teese models own brand lingerie

Given Dita’s incredible burlesque background, it’s only fitting that she has her range of luxurious lingerie.

The dancer and model looked out of this world as she modeled a sheer emerald set for her brand, Dita Von Teese Lingerie.

She modeled the Fantastique Underwire Bra, which featured a genius nod to the star’s burlesque talents with delicate fan embroidery.

She paired the bra with matching Fantastique Bikini bottoms and layered with the Fantastique Suspender belt attached to some sheer nude stockings.

The flirty set was made with gorgeous sheer fabric and a lovely velvet bow trim for an added touch of luxury.

The bra is priced at $90, while the bottoms and suspender belt are priced at $55 and $95.