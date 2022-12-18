Madison Pettis is stunning as the beautiful face of Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Madison Pettis joined the impressive crew of Savage X Fenty ambassadors, offering a little something extra with a new reveal for the lingerie giant.

The Disney alum looked terrific as she highlighted her curves in a stunning black lace ensemble by Rihanna’s lingerie company.

Madison looked like a natural-born model in the images for her ambassadorship.

She treated her 4.4 million Instagram fans and followers to the sultry reveal and received 272k likes for her efforts.

The three-part Instagram carousel saw Madison striking a pose and working her angles.

She gave holiday vibes as she posed by a fireplace with wooden shelves to her rear, beautifully decorated for the season.

Madison Pettis stuns in Savage X Fenty lingerie

The first picture showed Madison looking directly at the camera in a black semi-sheer lace ensemble by Savage X Fenty. The lacy garment had black floral embroidery and was joined at the bodice with a black piece of string. The black string, tied in a bow at the bodice, kept the piece in place and added a soft touch to the look.

Her long brown locks had a side part and loose curls, with pieces of her hair falling past her shoulders. She extended one arm in front of her, revealing a long, dark manicure that perfectly matched her lingerie. She wore silver rings on multiple fingers and a Cartier bangle.

The second shot featured a standing Madison with her back to the camera and her dark locks flowing. She struck a pose in a doorway with bronzed skin, lined eyes, and a stunning shot.

A final photo had Madison hugging her knees and extending her legs while tilting her head. The sheer material from Madison’s black lingerie trailed behind her and created a magnificent visual.

Madison referenced her surroundings in the caption, writing, “Light a fire 🖤 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

As fans could tell from the shoot, Madison has a stunning glow. She recently shared how she achieved her beautiful skin.

Madison Pettis talks skincare favorites

Madison spoke with Teen Vogue about her favorite skincare products and ingredients.

She shared, “Salicylic acid is my go-to ingredient for breakouts, but I love this serum because it has so many other ingredients in it like willow bark extract and other stuff that helps prevent any irritation or major drying out of the skin.”

Madison also expressed a love for the skincare brand Bubble and the Super Clear Acne Treating Serum, which has Salicylic acid.

With multiple ambassadorships under her belt, there is no telling what Madison might do next.