Francesca Capaldi looked amazing as she stunned in a little black dress. Pic credit: @francescacapaldi/Instagram

Francesca Capaldi stunned fans as she showed off her new look based on her 90s inspiration. She wore a tiny minidress to channel The Nanny’s iconic character, Fran Fine.

The Disney alumnae wore a tight black dress that fit her perfectly. The ensemble sported a small slit in the bust as well as a higher one along the hem. She paired the outfit with black platform heels that complemented her toned legs.

Like Fran Fine, she sported a heart-shaped handbag and black stockings.

She wore her red hair in big barrel curls and put it in a teased-up version of a half-up half-down hairstyle, similar to the beloved character.

She kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and muted red lipstick.

The Dog with a Blog star posted a bunch of her best pictures in a photo carousel, as well as The Nanny episode that became her inspiration for her outfit.

The ending of Dog with a Blog was heartbreaking for Francesca Capaldi

Most people know Francesca for her time on Disney Channel. She played the character Chloe, the youngest sister and baby of the family. When talking to The Project for Women, she looked back on the moment she booked the role as the biggest moment in her career. However, after three seasons of the show, Disney decided to end Dog with a Blog. The ending of the show turned out to be a lot for the young actress.

She told the website, “I would say one of the hardest moments so far in my career was when we filmed the last episode of Dog with a Blog. It was so sad to know that it might be the last time we all would work together. After being together for 3 1/2 years we were like a family, and it was hard to say goodbye! We all cried like babies!”

Francesca Capaldi looked amazing for Z Pack

Francesca Capaldi did a photoshoot for the agency Z pack, and the shots turned out stunning. She was sitting in front of a grey backdrop, looking runway ready.

She wore a leather top, that had fringes along the deep V neckline. The top was cropped right above her waist. Over her, she wore an oversized navy jacket.

She paired it with deep blue flare pants that fit the actress perfectly. To finish the look, she wore black platform heels.

The Disney star straightened her hair for the photoshoot and wore it in loose waves at the ends.