Dillon Buss: Who is Tallulah Willis engaged to?

Tallulah Willis, 27, had some exciting news to share with friends, fans, and family this week, announcing her engagement to her filmmaker beau, Dillon Buss, 32.

Willis shared her new status as a bride-to-be with a series of candid photographs on her Instagram page, showing the entire series of events, from Buss getting down on one knee to Willis’ emotional response and subsequent leap into his arms as she said Yes.

She then posted what fans were dying to see: a video of an up-close-and-personal look at her enormous, emerald-cut engagement ring.

As the news has settled, fans are now wondering who the man is behind the proposal.

Who are Dillon Buss’ parents?

Dillon Buss was born on October 3rd, 1988, in Massachusetts to Steve Buss and Patti Lynch Buss. Not much is known or available about Willis’ future in-laws but it’s reported that Patti is a retired school teacher.

What is Dillon Buss’ net worth?

A man of many talents, Buss has made a good living for himself, with his net worth coming in around $300,000. Although Buss is known some for his work in the film industry, working on the little-known films The Box (2011 short), Motion for Action (2012), and The Rosselsons: A Family Movie (2012 short), he is also a skilled skateboarder.

In an interview with Boston People, the then-26-year-old talked about his passions in life and how important they all were to him, saying, “I have my drawings, my filmmaking, and my skateboarding, and they all revolve around each other. At this point, I can’t stop doing any one of the three. It feels really good to make it all work. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’m doing it.”

Buss got his first skateboard at age four from his dad but he didn’t really start using it seriously until he was in fifth grade.

Buss said that tackling new feats on the board took a lot of focus, saying, “It’s like a deep form of meditation when you’re trying to learn a new trick. You have to envision yourself doing something that your body hasn’t done before. It’s like muscle memory. It feels like skateboarding is 90 percent mental. It’s all about achieving a movement as effortlessly as possible.”

Skating became Buss’ main passion in his teens and he was recognized quickly for his talents, gaining his first sponsor in his later teens and subsequent sponsorships from Converse and Orchard Skateshop as his skill continued to be developed.

He opened up with Boston People about the stigma that often surrounds skateboarders, going into detail about a time when he was even reprimanded by an older man while skateboarding. He talked about responding to the incident with a calm demeanor and how he could help the man understand what skateboarding was doing for the community.

“Skateboarding is an art form, it’s not vandalism,” Buss explained to the man. “We’re putting on exhibitions at the Children’s Museum, building ramps with kids at after-school programs, and fostering this tight-knit skating community in Boston that’s really strong.” The man later wrote to Buss to apologize for his outburst.

How long have Tallulah and Dillon been together?

It’s not completely clear when the pair became an item but they made their official debut as a couple on Willis’ Instagram page in 2020, sharing a black and white photo of Buss leaning his head on her shoulder.

Willis’s sister, Rumer, shared her excitement about the news, captioning a photo of Willis and Buss with the words, “I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you.”

There’s no word yet on a date but fans will be eagerly awaiting more details on the wedding.