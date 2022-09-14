Diletta Leotta in tiny white top and Daisy Dukes is ‘back to work’

Italian TV presenter and radio host Diletta Leotta is returning to work in Daisy Dukes and a tiny white crop top. Pic credit: @dilettaleotta/Instagram

Diletta Leotta is returning to work as she poses by a trailer with a precious pooch.

The Italian presenter made the announcement with an Instagram post shared with her 8.5 million followers.

Diletta has been in the news for comments about gender inequality in the television sports world– she is a top presenter on Italian sports television, so she has a lot of experience in the area.

However, Diletta had her eyes on the prize in her latest share.

The big reveal was that she returned to work with her trusty sidekick dog.

The Italy native shared a photo with head-to-toe designer clothing as she smiled on set; fans rewarded the share with 197k likes.

Dilette Leotta returns to work with her Pomeranian

Diletta rocked a casual yet fashionable look in her latest share.

She wore white Air Force One sneakers paired with Balenciaga socks.

Her long blonde tresses featured loose waves and a center part.

She wore a tight white sleeveless tank with a YSL logo on the chest. The TV star paired the white top with Daisy Dukes featuring a high waist.

Diletta reached down to pet her adorable Pomeranian and showed off multiple gold bangles, including a Cartier piece.

Her caption read, “At work with @lillo_gram.”

Diletta Leotta is a pioneer for Italian television

Diletta is a woman in a male-dominated field, and although she puts on a brave face, it can be challenging.

Luckily, thanks to her hard work, the industry is changing and women are joining while leveling the playing field.

Diletta spoke with Moving the Goalposts about the struggles she faces and the changes in the industry. She explained, “In 2018 I remember that I was completely alone on the field.”

She continued, “But now [there] are so many women doing this job so I’m really happy to be part of this team full of women. At the beginning it was not easy to fit in in this world dominated by men. And now, I think that we are ready to experience an inclusive show with football and women in football.”

At the end of the day, Diletta feels blessed to be living out her dream and working in an industry she loves. She concluded, “I have loved football since I was a little girl. It never stops surprising me, and it never stops being exciting.”