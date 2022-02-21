Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get married in secret? Celeb couple announced as husband and wife

Rumors are circulating that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox secretly got married after a basketball announcer introduced Megan as MGK’s wife. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Rumors are circulating that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were married in secret following an announcement introducing Megan as his wife at the NBA All-Star game.

The jumbotron focused on the couple, showing them sitting together with MGK’s arm around Megan.

The announcer said, “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox.”

The musician made the devil symbol with his hands while Megan Fox laughed at the announcement before covering her mouth and saying something to her man in private.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly really married?

The announcement quickly had fans speculating that the pair secretly got married. Their relationship has been anything but normal to the public eye, so many believe it’s a strong possibility that they had a unique, private ceremony.

However, some fans believe that’s not the case at all.

Sports Center shared the announcement to their Instagram account, allowing fans to see the couple’s reaction. Several fans believe Megan said “I’m not your wife” to MGK before she covered her mouth with her hand.

Many fans believe the couple would not have gotten married in private, as the larger details of their relationship, such as their engagement, have been public the entire time.

The rumors of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly secretly tying the knot have reminded fans of the couple’s engagement announcement and the engagement ring that MGK gave Megan.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement

MGK proposed to Megan on January 11 and Megan broke the news on Instagram the following day. She shared a video of the proposal and captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

She stated that the Banyan tree he proposed under was a special tree for them before discussing “the pain” they faced together as they were “unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love.”

She ended the post with “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Not only was their engagement unique, but the engagement ring MGK designed for Megan is one-of-a-kind.

The ring features both of their birthstones. The gems come together to form a heart and the band has thorns “so, if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” MGk explained. In regards to the unique ring, the musician joked that “love is pain.”

Although neither Machine Gun Kelly nor Megan Fox has confirmed or denied if they’re married at this time, fans believe the two will have a unique wedding for all to see rather than a secret wedding.