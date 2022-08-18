Diane von Furstenberg, 75, rocks red hot swimsuit: ‘Trying to own it’

Diane von Furstenberg showed off her swimsuit physique while proudly owning her age. Pic credit: @therealdvf/Instagram

Diane von Furstenberg proved that she’s still got it at the age of 75.

The talented Belgian-born fashion designer, who made her name by reinventing the wrap dress, took to her Instagram page for a rare glimpse of her summer-ready body as she proudly posed in a red-hot swimsuit.

In the first full-body swimwear post since her birthday last year, when she wore a deep emerald one-piece, Diane brought her A-game to the internet four months ahead of her 76th birthday.

The fashion mogul could be seen standing in front of a mirror for some selfie time, looking stoic and keeping a serious face for her picture. Diane still wowed her followers with the shot as she displayed toned legs and arms.

“Selfie at 75 ? Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps ! I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude 🙏,” she captioned her post.

The former House of DVF star captioned last year’s swimsuit pic, “Am I crazy to post this ? Own your age ….it’s a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone .”

Diane von Furstenberg reevalutes her life in her book

During the pandemic, Diane found herself, like most people, with lots of time to reflect on her life and reevaluate how she was using her time.

As reported by People, the mogul wrote down her thoughts in a book entitled Own It: The Secret to Life.

“Like everyone else, confinement forced me to pause and made me reevaluate who I was and what mattered most,” she wrote.

“Whether personally or in my business, I had to confront what was not right anymore and accept what had to change. I had to face all the difficulties I was encountering and own them,” she continued.

Diane von Furstenberg wants to ‘use my voice’

Daine sat down with People to discuss her novel, sharing more details about why she decided to delve into the writing realm.

“…[I] want to be able to use my voice, my experience, my knowledge, and my connections in order to help other women to be the women that they want to be,” she shared during her interview.

Diane added later that she would advise her younger self to take time to pause, “be present” in life, and “always practice the truth.”