Devon Windsor sizzles in string bikini just 11 months after giving birth

Devon Windsor showed off her sensational physique in a skimpy bikini from her own line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Devon Windsor proved why she was chosen to walk down the famous Victoria’s Secret runway multiple times as she showed off her taut figure in a tiny string bikini.

The IMG model started off wearing the comfiest looking pajama set, which featured purple bottoms and a matching button-up top and later made a quick outfit change to reveal a little string bikini.

The bikini had a dark green pattern and ruffles around the top, with bottoms that barely covered everything, and featured 2 strings that emphasized her curves.

It was actually a bikini from Devon’s own clothing line, which has several swimsuits and cover-ups as well as sports clothing and other apparel.

After slipping into the barely-there bikini, the stunning model threw on a brown maxi dress with a white string around the middle, along with black heels, a sunhat, black sunglasses, and a white purse.

She captioned the video, posted to Instagram, “#GRWM,” which means ‘Get ready with me.’

Devon Windsor’s clothing brand was worn by Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo recently wore a bikini from Devon’s line as well, as she enjoyed an outdoor shower in a bikini of a similar pattern to Devon’s.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia showed off her toned physique and looked like an absolute goddess as she rinsed off under the water, which must have been a fantastic advertisement for Devon’s line.

Devon gave birth to her daughter just 11 months ago

The model has walked in fashion shows for brands such as Alexander McQueen, Celine, Chanel, Christian Dior SE, Emilio Pucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Stella McCartney, but as of late she’s been attending to her daughter Enzo Elodie Barbara who was born just 11 months ago.

The new mom is clearly trying to maintain her status as being ultra-cool, even if she has to tote around her baby at the same time. She recently posted an ultimate cool mom photo to Instagram in which her daughter was sitting in a stroller, while Devon wore tiny black shorts with a belt and a very simple white tank top.

She paired the look with black strappy sandals, and sunglasses as she looked at the camera confidently.

She captioned the shot, “They see us rolling.”

Devon’s Instagram profile, which boasts over 3 million followers, features her baby daughter in several pictures.

She captioned the nostalgic shot, “10 months out vs 10 months in… 🙏🏼,” and it received over 11k likes, including from model and former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo.